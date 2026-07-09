Ranking the Top NBA Rookies to Watch at Summer League Today

The 2026 NBA Summer League kicks off today in Las Vegas, featuring all 30 teams and hundreds of blossoming basketball prospects.

The 2026 NBA Draft was lauded as the best in some time, featuring an elite top-three and depth throughout. That should lend itself to some fiery competition in the desert, with each and every player looking to showcase their skills ahead of next season.

Below we’ll rank the top-10 rookies to watch in Las Vegas’s opening Summer League action:

1. AJ Dybantsa, Wizards

The mystery effect is still going strong for former BYU wing AJ Dybantsa, the only top-three pick yet to make his quasi-NBA debut. The No. 1 overall pick, he could soon follow in the other two’s footsteps in seeing production right off the bat.

Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points on 51% shooting at the college level, looking like a prototypical scoring wing. He’ll undoubtedly be able to carry that over to the professional level, though how long it will take is the question.

At 6 p.m. PT, Dybantsa and the Wizards will face off against No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson and the Jazz.

2. Darryn Peterson, Jazz

Peterson was a revelation in his first two games in Utah, taking the Salt Lake City Summer League by storm.

He exploded for 28 points in the first game, looking the part of a ball-dominant hyper-scorer. In game two he still managed to wow from a scoring perspective with 25 points, though his 12 assists were the more eye-popping number.

Peterson won’t end up a true point guard, but he’s already shown signs of breaking out of the strictly shooting guard mold. And he’ll look to continue that progress tonight against a rival in Dybantsa.

3. Keaton Wagler, Clippers

Selected by the Clippers at No. 5, former Illinois guard Keaton Wagler is likely to be a must-watch prospect opening day.

Wagler saw a truly meteoric rise in college, starting out as an essential mystery before exploding as one of the top players in the sport. He averaged 18 points and led the Illinois to the Final Four behind a combination of shot-making and play-making.

Wagler has seen an unbelievable calendar year, and a white-hot Summer League for the Clippers would cement that.

4. Darius Acuff Jr., Kings

5. Morez Johnson Jr., Mavericks

6. Kingston Flemings, Hawks

7. Ebuka Okorie, Pistons

8. Labaron Philon, 76ers

9. Hannes Steinbach, Hornets

10. Christian Anderson, Hornets