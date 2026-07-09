Three Rookie Matchups in the 2026 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Opener

After tuneup games in Utah and California, the NBA Summer League officially tips off in Las Vegas today at 3:30 p.m. ET. All 30 teams have put together rosters of young talent in hopes of winning a title, but more importantly, see their recent draft picks perform.

Thursday's opening slate features seven games and three marquee matchups from the 2026 NBA Draft that fans won't want to miss. Here are those must-see battles:

Yaxel Lendeborg vs. Morez Johnson Jr.

The Michigan men will be going at it as the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks tip off at 7 p.m. ET. The belief was that Lendeborg or Aday Mara (Oklahoma City Thunder) would be the first Wolverines off the board, but after Dallas poached Dusty May from Ann Arbor, the organization then chose Johnson with the ninth pick.

Lendeborg (No. 11 pick) was selected shortly after, and the two forwards should end up guarding each other a bit in this game. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year is averaging 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 blocks, and a steal across two outings thus far.

Darius Acuff Jr. vs. Keaton Wagler

The nightcap features perhaps two of the best pure-scoring point guards in the class as Acuff faces Wagler. The LA Clippers took a chance on Wagler at No. 5, while the Sacramento Kings landed the one prospect they valued the most at No. 7.

It will be interesting to see how Acuff fares in the efficiency department after two games in Sacramento. He's averaging 23.5 points thus far, but he's also shooting a disappointing 33.3% from the field. Both prospects bring high-octane offense to the table, while defense is the concern.

AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson

Of course, opening day brings us the No. 1 and No. 2 picks facing off at 9 p.m. ET. Wizards-Jazz. Dybantsa-Peterson. The two faced off once before in college (Peterson won that battle), but now both players will be completely healthy and in a professional setting.

Peterson has had an incredible start, averaging 26.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 52.8% from the field and 43.8% from deep across two games. His scoring has translated seamlessly from college to Summer League. But will that hold up on a bigger stage against Dybantsa? Both stars have something to prove.