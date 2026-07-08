Ranking the Top-Five Rookies at Salt Lake City Summer League

The Salt Lake City Summer League has officially wrapped, with Las Vegas now on the horizon, featuring all 30 teams.

Some players got in work ahead of the premier event, including top-10 picks in Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Kingston Flemings and more.

Below are the top-five recently-drafted performers from the SLC Summer League:

1. Darryn Peterson, Jazz

Among all Salt Lake City Summer League players, not just rookies, second overall pick Darryn Peterson stands alone. He’s looked the part of a superstar through two games with the Jazz, totaling 53 points with plenty of on and off-ball work.

Peterson has looked unflappable with Utah, continuing to show off white-hot shooting and shot-making while leading his squad to two wins.

Even more, Peterson posted 12 assists in his second outing, blasting through his college game-high in assists at four. His on-ball game prior to Kansas has long been alluded to, but we saw it in practive Monday.

2. Cameron Boozer, Grizzlies

Boozer, the No. 3 overall pick, hasn’t quite been as flashy as Peterson with Memphis, though he’s continued to churn out production, much as he did in a National Player of the Year-winning season with Duke.

In his first-ever NBA outing, he posted 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, and followed that up with an improved 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Even more, the Grizzlies haven’t necessarily been playing through Boozer, largely using Cedric Coward and Javon Small on the ball. That makes Boozer’s production even more impressive.

3. Kingston Flemings, Hawks

Hawks’ guard Kingston Flemings has been expectedly good, thriving as a passer, defender and general high-feel guard.

Through two games, he totaled 26 points, 14 assists and five steals, thriving with his speed and quick-thinking. Much like his pre-draft stock, he’s rightly been billed as one of the best all-around guards in the class.

Flemings still needs to iron out his scoring process as a whole, but he’s clearly been one of the most talented players on the court in SLC.

4. Aday Mara, Thunder

With the No. 12 pick, the Thunder added yet another 7-footer to their roster, joining Aday Mara with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. At 7-foot-3, the former Michigan Wolverine is now the biggest rostered player.

In his Thunder debut, Mara’s passing skill was on full display as he hit cutters and shooters, finding seldomly found spots for a 7-footer. He turned the ball over more in his second game, but was elite as a rim protector.

There’s little doubt that OKC will be able to implement him into a variety of situations in the upcoming season.

5. Zuby Ejiofor, Hawks

Former St. John’s big Zuby Ejiofor was made a first-rounder at the ’26 draft, and is already off to a nice start at Summer League.

Ejiofor struggled to score in his first content, but still managed to stuff the stat sheet with eight points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

In his second outing, Ejiofor saw one of the top performances of the entire event, going for 19 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and a block. He was vital in willing the Hawks to a win over the Thunder, seeing some success against big Aday Mara.