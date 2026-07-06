Peterson, Boozer to Face off in Top-Three Matchup at Summer League

Monday evening, two of the best young basketball players on the planet will face off in Salt Lake City: Darryn Peterson's Utah Jazz against Cameron Boozer's Memphis Grizzlies.

Heralded as the best NBA Draft class in some time, 2026 was largely so good due to three No. 1-level prospects, inlcuding Peterson, Boozer and Wizards' wing AJ Dybantsa. The latter would hear his name called first, with Peterson taken second by the Jazz and Boozer landing nicely in Memphis.

They've now both made their debuts at Summer League, and will be looking to continue their success in follow-up games against one another.

Peterson was stellar in his Jazz opener, going for a game-high 28 points on 11-for-21 shooting. His smooth pace and elite shot-making carried over quickly in Utah, helping them to an overtime win versus Kingston Flemings and the Hawks.

Darryn Peterson NBA SL Debut vs The Hawks..



28 PTS (10-20 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-3 FTs)

4 REBS

2 AST

2 BLKS

24 MINS



How we feeling about the so far?? pic.twitter.com/BriD4j8vF4 — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 4, 2026

Peterson also added five rebounds, two assists and eight turnovers, though a few dropped balls contributed to the latter. He projects to be the score-first combo-guard that the Jazz desperately need as they press the "Go" button in the Western Conference.

Boozer was similarly great in his Grizzlies’ debut, blowing out the Thunder amid a talented Summer League starting five. Next to Cedric Coward, Taylor Hendricks and more, the former Duke superstar added 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting, four rebounds and four assists, playing only 24 minutes in the win.

Even more impressive, Boozer did so against some talented defenders, such as Brooks Barnhizer, Aday Mara, Otega Oweh and more. He was one of the most statistically dominant 18-year-olds ever to play college basketball, winning the National Player of the Year Award in the process.

Boozer will now look to continue his dominance on a rebuilding Grizzlies squad.

Now, the two top-three picks are set to face off against one another, with both rosters slightly more juiced up than your typical Salt Lake City matchup. There’s no guarantee that players like Ace Bailey and Coward will play Monday, though the additions of Peterson and Boozer alone should offer fireworks.

The two were supposed to face off collegiately, though Peterson missed the Jayhawks and Blue Devils’ tilt due to injury. Boozer was able to go for 18 points on 17 shots, adding in 11 rebounds and five assists.

Todays game will be the first time the two have matched up since preps play. The game tips off at 7 p.m. MT from Salt Lake City, UT, following Thunder-Hawks.