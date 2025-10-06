Ranking the Top Rookie Performances of NBA Preseason so Far
The NBA preseason is well under way, with several of the league’s newest rookies having made their debuts for brand new teams.
The 2025 NBA Draft class is thought of to be a solid one, and it’s already yielding plenty of results as rookie are getting more burn than expected in preseason.
Below, we’ll rank the top rookie performances in preseason so far:
5. Ben Saraf vs. Hapoel Jerusalem
Saraf wasn’t playing NBA competition, but that didn’t stop the draft’s No. 26 overall pick from making our list with a nine-point, six-assist outing.
He handled the rock with grace, weaving in and out with strong dribble-moves and expert facilitation: six assists to just one turnover.
He scored the rock effeciently, and quelled some of the fears surrounding the Nets’ five-man draft.
4. Jase Richardson vs. Heat
Richardson, drafted at No. 25, didn’t see a hot start to his preseason debut, but exploded in the third quarter. He scored 13 points in total in the frame, largely finding himself in the right place at the right time.
All in all, he added a bench-high 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting, with four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
One wouldn’t be faulted for thinking Richardson looked the part of Orlando’s sixth-man Saturday night.
3. VJ Edgecombe vs. Knicks
In the very first preseason game of the season, No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe showed his stuff, pouring on 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.
A high-flyer, its not yet known how Edgecombe will fit into the Sixers’ proven rotation, but it’s clear he’ll be able to stuff the stat sheet in a variety of ways.
2. Joan Beringer vs. Nuggets
Superstar Antony Edwards warned those at media day that the team’s rookies were impressive, but few were likely expecting Joan Beringer’s debut to be this good.
He scored 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting, showing off incredible touch and mobility for his size and age. He tacked on four rebounds to boot, looking like Minnesota’s center of the future.
1. Kon Knueppel vs. Thunder
The Hornets were blasted by the defending champs to open their preseason slate, but that won’t stop fans from glowing about No. 4.
He tops the list here having led an NBA team in scoring, going for 18 points on 6-for-13 shooting, nailing four of his 10 attempted triples.
He added two assists and rebounds apiece, looking like an easy fit in between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in Charlotte.