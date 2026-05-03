76ers' Rookie Makes History in Philadelphia's Game 7 Win Against Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers shocked the basketball world on May 2.

The No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia took down the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in Game 7 to complete a remarkable series comeback. After falling behind 3-1, the 76ers won three consecutive games to earn a spot in the second round of the postseason, where Tyrese Maxey and company will meet the New York Knicks.

While Maxey and Joel Embiid were the stars for Philadelphia, rookie VJ Edgecombe recorded multiple big performances in his first postseason series, including a historic showing in Game 7.

Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, tallied 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the victory, shooting 8-of-17 from the field, 5-of-11 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

The former Baylor standout became the first rookie in NBA history to record at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 made 3-pointers in a Game 7. Edgecombe also joined Jayson Tatum as the second player in NBA history to score more than 20 points in a Game 7 at 20-years-old or younger.

VJ Edgecombe is the first rookie in NBA history with



20+ points

5+ rebounds

5+ threes



in a Game 7. pic.twitter.com/X1jswYTx9k — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 3, 2026

Game 7 was Edgecombe's second time topping 20 points in his debut playoff series. The 20-year-old tallied 30 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals during a Game 2 victory in Boston. The former Bears' star averaged 15.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 30.6% from deep.

As a first-year player, Edgecombe averaged 16 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.8% from the field, 35.4% from beyond the arc and 81.8% from the free throw line. Edgecombe finished third in Rookie of the Year voting for his efforts.

While Edgecombe could still increase his shooting efficiency, the 76ers' standout has been impactful throughout his rookie season for a team that is now heading to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The 6-foot-4 guard has a versatile skill set that already makes him a solid starter in the NBA, and could develop into a star if he continues to improve heading into the coming seasons.

Alongside Maxey, who is 25-years-old, Philadelphia has a pair of impressive young players who could be building blocks for the team moving forward. Nick Nurse's team also features seasoned veterans like Paul George and Embiid in the starting lineup, who were crucial in Philadelphia's victory.

It seems apparent, though, that as George and Embiid move further into the back half of their careers, Maxey and Edgecombe will transition into the team's key pieces.