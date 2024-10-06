Rob Dillingham Flashes Potential with 21-Point Preseason Debut
Standing at just 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 165 pounds, Rob Dillingham will have to overcome his lack of size to find success in the NBA. While he still has ways to go, in his first preseason action, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ ninth-overall pick showcased a lot of impressive skills which will help him find NBA success at his small stature.
Against the Los Angeles Lakers, Dillingham burst out for 21 points and four assists, including four conversions from beyond the arc. All game, he got buckets with his craft. The former Kentucky Wildcat employed his shifty handle and changes in direction to sneak downhill and finish plays with touch. In addition to some layups and off-the-catch threes, Dillingham converted two impressive long floaters as well as dribble jumpers both within and beyond the three-point arc.
Dillingham still has a lot of work to do until he can consistently utilize these skills to create efficient offense, but his sell is built off the intrigue of his best skill. His handle is already among the league’s very best, and his shiftiness has earned him a recognizable nickname. Further, his floater touch is very good, and this shot-making ability extends to his jumper, with which he’s comfortable hitting off-the-dribble and with range. Dillingham will have to fill out his frame to best implement these special skills, though, for he operates on thin margins right now.
The 19-year-old point guard has lots of time to add size and find his foundation in the league. He’s joining a Minnesota team fresh off a Western Conference Finals berth. It’ll be difficult for him to crack their rotation this year, for they have eight great, established NBA players heading their squad. Learning behind this group of veterans, though, with a great player development staff is a great opportunity for Dillingham. With the proper improvements, he could be one of the league’s more dynamic small guards in due time.
