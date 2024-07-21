Rookie Ball Handlers Set To Learn From Legendary Veteran Point Guards
During the process of a young NBA player’s development, one of the biggest factors is the environment they work to grow their game in. This environment is defined, amongst other things, by the other guys a player shares the court and locker room with. Productive synergistic fits can help a player improve certain parts of their game, and experienced teammates can exemplify positive habits and practices. In the cases of the San Antonio Spurs’ Stephon Castle and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rob Dillingham, they each come into the league to a team with an esteemed mentor at their position.
For nearly two decades now, Chris Paul has been the emblem of the point guard position. A maestro of pace and position, nobody has controlled the offense through playmaking quite like CP3. Now, on a Spurs team centered around the brilliance of young center Victor Wembanyama, Paul will facilitate for his biggest target yet. Joining the 39-year-old on the court will be 19-year-old fourth overall pick Stephon Castle. A national champion at UConn, Castle has made controversial claims of being a point guard. As he grows into Wembanyama’s pick-and-roll partner of the future, few better mentors exist for Castle than Paul.
Mike Conley may not have quite the career accomplishments of Paul, but his career remains immensely impressive in its own right. With All-Star and All-Defense selections in his past, the 36-year-old will enter year 18 as the starting point guard on a championship-contending Minnesota squad. Backing him up, will be the 19-year-old Rob Dillingham, the eight overall pick in this year’s draft. Dillingham, a highly talented scorer, can learn from the all-around excellence of Conley to round out his game. Conley has excelled defensively and as an off-ball player throughout his career, which has allowed him to provide impact past what he brings as an advantage creator, especially late into his career. These are the steps Dillingham will have to take to find success in the league.
