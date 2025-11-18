Rookie Cooper Flagg Makes History in Win vs. Trail Blazers

The difference in performance and comfort from Cooper Flagg's debut to now has been night and day. The Dallas Mavericks' rookie and No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft came into the league with generational hype. Over the last few games, he has shown flahses of just that.

Flagg most recently put up 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and two blocks in a 138-133 win over the Portland Trail Blazers last night. In 37 minutes, the 18-year-old made history, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record 20 points, five rebounds and five assists without a turnover.

Against the Trail Blazers, Flagg was making plays everywhere and looked extremely poised on the offensive end. He was pushing the floor in transition, settling the team in the half-court and got to the basket in impressive fashion for some tough finishes.

Over his last four games, the 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He has been playing elite two-way basketball, defending at a high level while shooting 54.2% from the field. His three-point shot is shaky, but there's still improvement in almost all areas of his game over his 14 appearances this season.

While it seems like Dallas may never recover from the infamous Luka Doncic, there seems to be new life in the on-court product since Nico Harrison was fired. Getting Flagg with the No. 1 overall is a fantastic consolation prize, and he has shown plenty of potential early in his rookie year.

Remember, Flagg should technically be in college, as he reclassified to enter college and the NBA early. For him to be this promising at such a young age is a great sign for the Mavericks, despite their 4-10 start.

Right now, Flagg ranks second in our latest NBA rookie ladder, one spot behind former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets). The two have been fantastic, and while it hasn't been the start his fans have hoped for, Flagg is coming along with every game. Give it time.

With Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving sidelined, all the Mavericks can do is put the ball in Flagg's hands and watch him develop. They have tried the rookie at multiple positions, from point guard to power forward, seeing what works for the multi-talented pro. If a full-fledged rebuild is imminent, expect even more opportunities with less pressure to win immediately.