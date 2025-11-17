Rookie Ladder: Kon Knueppel Leads NBA Newbies Early

The 2025-26 NBA regular season is just days away from the one-month mark, meaning it’s time for NBA Draft on SI’s first in-house rookie ladder of the season.

The 2025 NBA Draft class has gotten off to a hot start, with a myriad of newbies already making impacts for their respective teams. Below is our top-10 as of Nov. 17, though there’s plenty more time for rookies to make their mark this season:

1. Kon Knueppel, Hornets

Drafted at No. 4, Knueppel was largely seen as a great selection for Charlotte, though few expected him to get off to this hot of a start.

He leads all rookies in scoring so far, averaging 17.2 points on 46% shooting, looking more like the Hornets star of the future than just a catch-and-shoot threat next to the team’s other stars.

His season is so far highlighted by a 32-point outing in his hometown of Milwaukee.

2. Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

Flagg has seen a mildly underwhelming start in the NBA, though one that’s lessened by the myriad of factors working against him. The Mavericks are a mess, he’s still 18, and is dealing with more pressure than most rookies on defense.

Despite that, he’s still averaging a second-best 15.6 points on 44% shooting, not to mention 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

It’s abundantly clear Flagg will be just fine.

3. VJ Edgecombe, 76ers

Edgecombe has cooled off following a blistering start for the 76ers, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from seeing his potential.

Across 12 games he’s still averaging 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists, looking very much like a piece Philadelphia should invest in long-term.

There’s maybe a few more things to wrinkle out than previously thought, though the bones of a potential star are still there.

4. Cedric Coward, Grizzlies

Coward’s been a revelation for the Grizzlies so far. He was a mystery box having played just six games collegiately last year, but has already gotten off to a blistering start in the pros.

He has claim to being the best two-way rookie so far, averaging 14.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 48% overall and 37% from three.

Memphis has never been shy about playing youngsters, and Coward fits right in.

5. Jeremiah Fears, Pelicans

Few expected Jeremiah Fears to be this good, this early. But he’s been stellar for a Pelicans team that desperately needs good news of any kind.

Fears’ 14.6 points per game has certainly been good news, not to mention his defense has been better than advertised. On Saturday night, he claimed a record eight steals.

6. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Hornets

7. Tre Johnson, Wizards

8. Derik Queen, Hawks

9. Dylan Harper, Spurs

10. Will Richards, Warriors