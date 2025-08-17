Rookie Forward Could Help Atlanta Hawks Next Season
The Atlanta Hawks were one of the winners of the 2025 NBA Draft, not only snagging their guy, but making off with future draft assets too.
In a deal with the Pelicans, the Hawks traded out of No. 13, acquiring a 2026 first round selection from New Orleans while trading back to No. 23. There, Atlanta grabbed a player they’d long been linked to in Georgia forward Asa Newell. The acquisition of a five-star forward — while adding one of the most valuable unprotected picks in the league — was looked at by experts as a draft-night win.
Newell was seen by many as a potential project selection, a player who would need several months or even years of development before truly coming into his own as an NBA player. But his addition to Atlanta makes for an intriguing fit. One where he could see success sooner than several projected.
The Hawks are slated to be one of the league’s most-improved teams next season. They’re still led by one of the top guards in the league in Trae Young, who should be healthier than last season, where he dealt with lingering injuries. Alongside him in the backcourt is Dyson Daniels, who took home the Most Valuable Player Award, and very nearly Defensive Player of the Year in the process.
Forwards in Jalen Johnson and former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher fill out the starting five’s middle, and new addition Kristaps Porzingis will fill in at the five with his stretch shooting and shot-blocking. And there’s plenty more rotational-level players that are set to help the Hawks ascend in the East this season.
Newell fits into that last bit, offering a lengthier combo forward who's polished in a variety of areas, while not necessarily offering any elite fallback skills. He has solid length and athleticism, decent interior scoring with touch, a workable 3-point shot and solid defense at most every level. Newell won't wow with consistent high-flying slams or outrageous blocks, but should offer a high floor in dozens of areas.
With Atlanta having such a solid roster top to bottom, that could very well make Newell playable as early as Year 1. Young and Daniels offer play-makers that can set up him as a play-finisher. Porzingis offers a center who can cover rim-protection while he roams. And the general talent of the roster should allow him to play spot minutes in the rotation.
Be on the lookout for Newell to make an impact as the Hawks enter next season as one of the East's top teams.