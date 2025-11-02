Ryan Kalkbrenner Showcases Defensive Clinic in Hornets' Loss to Timberwolves
The Charlotte Hornets are trying to emerge from the basement of the NBA and become postseason contenders in a weak Eastern Conference. Not having been to the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, the Hornets have been rebuilding for a decade, and time is ticking with LaMelo Ball at the helm.
The Hornets drafted Kon Knueppel with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and the Duke product has been impressive to start the season. However, their second-round pick, Ryan Kalkbrenner, has quickly made a name for himself in the team's first few games.
Charlotte fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 122-105 loss on Nov. 1, and while Kalkbrenner only put up six points, he was a force on the other side of the floor. The former Creighton star had six rebounds and four blocks in 29 minutes of action.
The 7-foot-1 center leads the NBA in field goal percentage by a wide margin at 85.3%. He's only six games into his career, but Kalkbrenner has made an impact in the Hornets' frontcourt, averaging 10.2 points, seven rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
The 23-year-old's best game so far came on Oct. 30 against the Orlando Magic, when he put up 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks while shooting 8-for-9 from the field.
Kalkbrenner doesn't shoot outside of the paint, but he's elite in setting himself up for easy paint points. The Hornets have a noticeably thin room at center, and the No. 34 pick in this year's draft has taken full advantage of his opportunities.
According to databallr, when Kalkbrenner is on the floor, Charlotte's offensive rating is 121.9 (122 minutes). When he isn't out there, the offensive rating drops to 117.4 (90 minutes). His impact is clear, and the big man has been a great supporting option to Ball, Knueppel, and the other wing players.
If he keeps up this efficiency and production in big minutes, Kalkbrenner should make an All-Rookie team. He has done a good job of making his presence felt on both ends of the floor, using his height to his best ability as a 23-year-old.
The 2025 class is bursting onto the league's scene in a major way, with top picks such as Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe notching some big performances. However, Kalkbrenner has highlighted the second-round talent, making an impact for his team despite a 2-4 record.