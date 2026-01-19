Sacramento Kings Undrafted Rookie Logs First NBA Double-Double

The Sacramento Kings haven't had a stellar season this year, but there are still a few bright spots for fans of the team.

Despite a 12-31 record, Sacramento added a trio of rookies in the 2025 NBA Draft, who have shown flashes in their first season of professional basketball. Second-round pick Maxime Raynaud has developed into a regular starter for the team, earning a spot in the starting lineup each of the last 21 games.

While first-round pick Nique Clifford hasn't hit his stride yet, the Kings have another first-year player who has exceeded expectations early in his career. Dylan Cardwell, who was undrafted in the 2025 class, has been a surprise for the team this year.

So far, the Auburn product has appeared in 16 games with one start, with his best NBA performance coming against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. While the Kings fell 117-110 at the hands of Portland, Cardwell finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, a block and just one turnover in 26 minutes off the bench.

Kings undrafted rookie Dylan Cardwell 12 PTS (5-8 FG), 10 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK in 26 minutes vs. Blazers



Career-high in points and first double-double https://t.co/X2HFnKGNUb pic.twitter.com/GxDTCdAAc1 — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) January 19, 2026

Cardwell shot 5-of-8 from the floor and 2-of-2 from the free throw line en route to his first double-double and a career high in points. The rookie's 26 minutes were tied with Malik Monk for the most of any Kings player off the bench against Portland.

Cardwell also saw more time on the floor against the Trail Blazers than Precious Achiuwa and Raynaud, who were both in the team's starting lineup. Raynaud chipped in 6 points, 9 rebounds, an assist, a block and zero turnovers.

This season, Cardwell is averaging 4.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 52.5% from the field in 18.4 minutes per game. While his statistics aren't eye-popping, the 6-foot-10, 255-pound big man has been a solid contributor off the bench for Sacramento, especially as an undrafted rookie.

With Raynaud, who is averaging 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists, as well as Cardwell both turning in solid rookie seasons, the Kings appear to have found two solid rotation players in the second round and undrafted player pool.

If the duo continues to develop, they could be solid pieces for Sacremento in the coming years. The team still needs Clifford, who is averaging 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 40.1% from the field, to take a leap to fully round out its 2025 class.

For now, though, the early returns of last summer's draft appear promising for the Kings.

