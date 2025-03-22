Spurs Guard Locking Up Rookie of the Year

NBA Draft

San Antonio guard Stephon Castle has all but locked up the Rookie of the Year Award.

Mar 19, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) reaches for a pass during the second half against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The 2024 NBA Draft wasn’t a highly-lauded one, sandwiched between two better cycles without owning a swath of top-tier talent.

Despite that, the crop has gotten off to a decent start in the NBA, offering plenty of roles players to teams both repositioning for the draft and looking to make a run in the postseason.

One of those is Spurs’ guard Stephon Castle, who’s all but locked up the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Award with dynamic guard play for San Antonio.

Drafted No. 3 overall, Castle was thought of to be one of the best talents in the class, offering two-way potential in an essential wing frame. He’s lived up to the hype, offering a tangible impact at guard, along with decent first-year statistics and potential for the future.

On the year, he’s averaged 14.0 points on a solid 43% shooting, dishing 3.7 assists, grabbing 3.2 rebounds and nabbing 1.0 steals per game. He’s shot just 29% from beyond the arc — a work in progress — but has already shown more potential in that area than previously thought.

Castle has been on a tear to end the season, likely cementing his hardware, and that was especially apparent in the team’s win over the 76ers on Friday night.

Castle added 17 points on 6-for-14 shooting and a career-high 14 assists to just three turnovers, finishing as a team-high +20 in the eight-point win.

He was crucial to the eventual victory showing all facets of his game with scoring, facilitating and defense. Per most major odds-makers, he's the heavy favorite to take home Rookie of the Year.

Castle has had decent competition for the award this season — namely Grizzlies wing Jaylen Wells and top pick Zaccharie Risacher — but his still-improving stat-line seems to be the best of the year. And the Spurs look to be coasting towards their second-straight award after Victor Wembanyama’s victory just a season before.

