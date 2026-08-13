Schedule Release: When the NBA’s Top Draft Picks Will Face Off

The NBA officially released its 2026-27 schedule on Thursday, marking the debuts and first matchups for plenty of the league's new rookies.

The 2026 NBA Draft class is set to infuse the NBA with massive amounts of new talent. And their respective matchups against one another are sure to be must-see TV.

Below is when the NBA’s top-four picks will face off against one another:

AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson — Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027

Likely the single most anticipated rookie matchup next season, the No. 1 pick in AJ Dybantsa and second overall selection in Darryn Peterson aren’t set to face off til’ February. Though when they do, there’s sure to be fireworks.

The two have seen some fateful battles dating all the way back to preps level, capped off by a BYU-Kansas matchup as well as the primetime opener of Las Vegas Summer League.

Both prospects will be looking to show why they did or should’ve went No. 1 overall against the other.

Cameron Boozer vs. Caleb Wilson — Saturday, March 13

The league’s No. 3 and 4 picks in Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson will have to wait most of the season to face off, but will likely be excited to continue their mini-rivalry.

The two faced off in one bout of Duke vs. North Carolina last season, both among the biggest producers in all of college basketball. Boozer eventually went just one pick before Wilson at the draft, but played second fiddle as the latter went off for seven 3-pointers in his Summer League opener.

Boozer’s Grizzlies and Wilson’s Bulls are in similar positions in the league right now, both looking to kick off new rebuilds with their top-four picks guiding the way.

Darryn Peterson vs. Cameron Boozer — Wednesday, Oct. 21

Peterson vs. Boozer won’t have the same flair that the top two picks’ matchup will, but it will still be exciting to see two top-three picks face off. Even more, the two will begin their official NBA careers against one another in their very first games.

Both the Jazz and Grizzlies are sure to be grappling for similar standing in the Western Conference, currently on the outside looking in of the postseason but with a real chance to cement themselves as real teams this season.

Peterson will be looking to quickly blend into a talented Jazz squad led by Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George and Jaren Jackson Jr., and Boozer will be looking to become the system in Memphis.