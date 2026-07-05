Second Overall Pick Darryn Peterson saw Stellar First NBA Outing

On Saturday, the Utah Jazz’s long-term hopes were finally realized as the second overall pick at the 2026 NBA Draft, Darryn Peterson, took the floor.

The highest-profile Jazz in some time, expectations have been curbed somewhat for Peterson, who saw a topsy-turvy lone collegiate season. Still, the arena was abuzz in Salt Lake City as Peterson and a fun Jazz Summer League squad took the floor.

From there, the former Jayhawk would do everything he could to reel Jazz fans in.

All in all, Peterson finished with 28 points on 52% shooting, adding five rebounds, two assists and even two blocks. He shot 11-for-21 in total, taking six threes in the second half and hitting four.

Darryn Peterson NBA SL Debut vs The Hawks..



28 PTS (10-20 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-3 FTs)

4 REBS

2 AST

2 BLKS

24 MINS



How we feeling about the so far?? pic.twitter.com/BriD4j8vF4 — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 4, 2026

Peterson’s shot-making continues to be the high point, much as it was at Kansas. He’s adept at getting to his spots, unable to be deterred in getting to the rim, or stepping back for smooth triples. His efforts Saturday ultimately earned the Jazz a one-point win in overtime versus Kingston Flemings and the Atlanta Hawks.

Peterson played alongside fellow standouts in Ace Bailey and Cody Williams, looking head and shoulders like the best player on the floor.

The one mar on Peterson’s game came in the form of eight turnovers, though several were good passes turned into drops on the receiving end. Regardless of the result, Utah will live with any and all facilitation mistakes from Peterson as he continues to carve out just what he’ll be long-term positionally.

Peterson was long thought of to be in the running for the No. 1 pick, though BYU wing AJ Dybantsa ultimately won out with his combination of size and scoring ability. Still, it isn't a forgone conclusion that Peterson could be the best player in the class. He's the best defender of the bunch presently, and needs only to tighten up his on-ball game to become an effective NBA star from the jump.

The Jazz will next take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, July 6.

Given his success, there’s no guarantee that Peterson will continue to play through Salt Lake City or Las Vegas Summer League, though upcoming bouts against No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer and No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa would certainly be must-see TV.

Boozer saw a similarly strong debut for Memphis on Saturday, going for 15 points, four rebounds and four assists in a blowout win over the Thunder.