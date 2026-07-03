From Atlanta to Washington: One Reason Why LeBron James Should Sign With Every NBA Team

LeBron James is a free agent and we have no real idea where he’s going to end up. The only information available at this time: James’s priority is winning over money and his agent, Rich Paul, has had some sort of dialogue with 27 of the NBA’s 30 teams according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Plus, Paul broke down a bunch of different teams his client could sign with, all mapped out on a whiteboard, on his podcast “Game Over” with Max Kellerman on Friday. James is no longer the best player in the world but still has tons to offer as an on-court talent; he can’t be a No. 1 option on a championship contender but remains skilled enough to be high-end No. 3 or a low-end No. 2.

In light of that, wherever he ends up will tilt the championship landscape to some degree. Right now, that could be anywhere!

As James gears up to make his decision at some point in the near future, we examined the circumstances surrounding every team in the league while we wait. We hit the whiteboard ourselves and mapped out one reason why LeBron could consider signing with each team across the league. Where we could, anyway.

Team

Atlanta Hawks

LeBron doesn’t have many connections to the A, but he did praise Falcons running back Bijan Robinson for his incredible 81-yard touchdown run on Monday Night Football last year. Basketball wise, the Hawks surprisingly had the most playoff wins against the NBA champion Knicks. Atlanta brought back CJ McCollum and has another year of development from its young core of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels. An unlikely suitor, but the Hawks will be frisky once again.

Boston Celtics

LeBron James and Jayson Tatum played together on Team USA | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Celtics were a suitor listed on Rich Paul’s whiteboard , which makes Boston a real possibility with James among many other teams. Paul had “Brad and Tatum” on the whiteboard, but that was a lot shorter of a list than most other teams included. With Boston, James would get to play next to Team USA teammates Jayson Tatum and Derrick White on a team constructed by Brad Stevens. Stevens is currently under fire for the Jaylen Brown trade. He did bring in Paul George in that deal, who James nearly teamed up with before. James and Paul are Fenway Sports Group partners, too.

Brooklyn Nets

If James becomes suddenly inclined for a do-it-all challenge, there’s no better option than the rebuilding Nets. The one feather in Brooklyn’s cap is if LeBron has any interest in dethroning Jalen Brunson as the “King of New York,” the best way to do so is heading to another borough to beat the Knicks himself. Maybe James is a matcha guy, too.

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges were sent out of town, but the Hornets acquired draft capital and championship-level role players to put around the core of Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller. James could link up with former teammate Dorian Finney-Smith, plus Naz Reid, Royce O’Neale and Grayson Allen nicely fill out any roster. Even with a deep team, Charlotte is positioned to make a splash. Plus, could you imagine Eric Collins calling a signature LeBron chasedown ?

Chicago Bulls

No. 23 isn’t available, which is an uphill battle for the Bulls. Maybe Michael Jordan would let LeBron wear his number. If not, No. 45 is available. Chicago did add Norman Powell for some scoring, but the franchise remains a ways away from competing. Italian beef, Chicago dogs and a chance to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” at Wrigley Field is quite enticing, though.

Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James was visibly emotional at a tribute video prepared by the Cavaliers in the Lakers’ trip to Cleveland last season | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland’s case writes itself. The chance to return home for a third stint and compete for a title while you’re at it. According to Paul’s whiteboard, no Darius Garland is a strike against the Cavaliers’ case after he was sent out in the James Harden trade. However, an opportunity to finish where it all started and compete on a team that made a run to the Eastern Conference finals last year doesn’t need much fluff in the pitch deck.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas + Masai. Oil, Golf, Macao, Africa.

If those words don’t mean anything to you, just take a look at Paul’s whiteboard scribbles.

Rich Paul made a whiteboard laying out LeBron’s “realistic” destinations



(via Game Over Pod, @TheHeatCentral) pic.twitter.com/QrpQ4QM2e6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 3, 2026

The Mavericks are apparently an outside option James has weighed because of Masai Ujiri, the ownership group’s ventures and the presence of golf and oil. Sounds out there, but hey, LeBron is dedicated to his golf game. The Mavs sent out James’s pal in Anthony Davis, but it would still be pretty fun to play with Cooper Flagg.

Denver Nuggets

LeBron could team up with one of the best players in the world in Nikola Jokić | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another whiteboard candidate. Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Cam Johnson and Aaron Gordon were listed on the whiteboard, but the Nuggets’ case may rest on LeBron’s relationship with owner Josh Kroenke. The two are friends and Kroenke tried to recruit James to Denver before. The Nuggets have reached out to James according to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post —the chance to play with one of the best players in the world certainly helps Denver’s case.

Detroit Pistons

James wants to win, so why not go to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference who won 60 games last year? The East has gotten better over the offseason, but Detroit remains in the mix as long as Cade Cunningham has anything to say about it. James has praised Cunningham before, too. It would be weird to see James in a Pistons jersey after he dismantled Detroit so many times in the playoffs early in his career, but the franchise is still on the rise and has a real shot at making a Finals run in the next two years. Adding to their case, the Pistons wouldn’t have to get by the Thunder or the Spurs to do so.

Golden State Warriors

LeBron could unite with his pals Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Golden State | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr. The band is back together for at least one more year, so why not add its good pal LeBron to the roster? Golden State may make the most sense geographically, too, as James would remain in the same state as his home base in L.A. It’s just a quick flight away.

Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant is another longtime friend and rival, except with Team USA. James and KD would instantly create a legendary pairing, but there could be even more motivation. Durant is the closest active player to James’s career points record. LeBron has close to an 11,000-point cushion, but taking some volume from KD is one way to ensure that record stays his forever.

Indiana Pacers

In 49 states, it’s just basketball.

Could one of the all-time greats fill a void by playing in the Hoosier state to end his career? If we’re being honest, probably not—he hails from a border state. The Pacers will be better next year with Tyrese Haliburton’s return, however, as the group tries to make a trip back to the Finals. Plus, he could get a table at St. Elmo Steak House whenever he wants. Also, did you know there was a golf course inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers fully pivoted to the youth movement by sending out Kawhi Leonard after the franchise traded Harden and Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline. If there isn’t much of a basketball reason, the Clippers do have convenience on their side. James wouldn’t have to move, he’d stay close to his family and he could still enjoy that sunny Los Angeles weather. He says he won’t go back to the Lakers, but what if he wants to stay where he’s built his home for the past eight years and golf year round?

Los Angeles Lakers

Bronny James remains under contract with the Lakers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest curveball of them all. LeBron informed the Lakers he would play next season for his 24th year, but it wouldn’t be for them. That allowed Rob Pelinka to make a slew of moves for Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes to build the roster around Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. What if James decides he likes how the roster turned out and has a change of heart?

There is the history and it would prevent him from changing uniforms once again. Oh, and his namesake plays there too. Anything is possible.

Memphis Grizzlies

Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, LeBron made his feelings on Memphis abundantly clear during this season. And not in a good way. But that Cam Boozer is going to be a baller, huh?

I asked LeBron James about Memphis and if he wanted to clarify anything



"41 years old. Two cities I do not like playing in right now. That's Milwaukee and that's Memphis... I don't like going home either. Shit, and I'm from there" pic.twitter.com/EIMiDcj2Xo — Law Murray ♣️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) April 4, 2026

Miami Heat

Joining the newest NBA superteam is one way to ensure championship contention. The Heat are a new power after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo to pair him with Bam Adebayo and James would certainly be welcome back in his old stomping grounds. It’s not exactly the modern Heatles but the talent must be very tempting for LeBron and he’s a familiar sight in a Heat uniform. It’s not as clean an on-court fit as the other contenders on the list but James has clearly enjoyed having superstar teammates and Giannis most definitely qualifies.

Milwaukee Bucks

How could James possibly turn down the opportunity to form a new Bucks Big 3 with Tyler Herro and… um… Kyle Kuzma?

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards was another teammate of LeBron James’s on Team USA | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There is no one roster more ready-made for a LeBron-sized addition than the Timberwolves, who have one power forward on the roster (Trey Lyles) after trading away Julius Randle and Naz Reid. Adding James would catapult Minnesota into serious contention and bringing this long-suffering franchise its first championship would be equally as impressive as what LeBron did in Cleveland. This opportunity feels like the right balance of what LeBron is looking for—there’s talent on the roster but he would still need to play a big role every night to reach title heights and the legacy boost in the case of success would be more significant than any other option.

New Orleans Pelicans

Does LeBron like gumbo?

New York Knicks

Paul said the Knicks would be the automatic choice if they didn’t win the title in June, which is sort of weird but means the chances of LeBron playing at Madison Square Garden 41 times a year is low. Nevertheless, the allure of New York City is strong. As are the brand-building opportunities. Conquering NYC and leading the orange and blue to a second straight title would be legendary stuff across the board and catapult his already lucrative off-court career into an even greater stratosphere.

Oklahoma City Thunder

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, right? The Thunder eliminated James’s Lakers last offseason and he had a front-row seat to what makes Oklahoma City such an enormous pain to play against—as well as what makes them so great. Joining this OKC team basically guarantees a conference finals appearance, as well as the best possible chance he can win another title given the ridiculous talent dotting the roster and the presence of reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. If success is the overwhelming priority, James should pack up, watch both Twister movies and head to Oklahoma.

Orlando Magic

LeBron has already won one championship in Orlando. What if he wants to make it two? He conquered the bubble and leading the Magic to their first title in franchise history would be a full-circle moment of sorts. Bludgeoning opponents into defeat alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner does seem like it would be kind of fun, too.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers are a new title contender with the addition of Jaylen Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of seriously contending for a title, the 76ers are now on the shortlist of teams who can give James that. Philly made a big splash by acquiring Jaylen Brown for Paul George and now figure to be one of the top teams in the East, with the personnel on both sides to give the Knicks a serious run for their conference crown. A starting five of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron and Joel Embiid is obscenely talented—talented enough that James could probably coast most of the year before locking in for the playoffs, which he hasn’t been able to do… ever?

Phoenix Suns

If LeBron really wants to stick it to his only current rival in Dillon Brooks, he absolutely must go to the Suns. Brooks is such a hater he sat in the front row to see the Lakers and James lose to the Thunder in the playoffs. There would be no better way for James to get back at him than become his teammate, forcing Brooks to reckon with all the feelings he has about The King—as well as the fact that Brooks would be better off playing alongside him. Success is the best revenge, as they say, and there would be no sweeter revenge for James than ensuring Brooks’s success.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland offers James a very rare opportunity—the chance to mentor the game’s best young dunkers. The Trail Blazers employ two of the NBA’s highest flyers in Shaedon Sharpe and now Ja Morant after trading for the disgruntled point guard earlier in the offseason. James, as arguably the best in-game dunker in league history, would have quite a bit to offer those two talents. It would certainly be one way to further enhance his rich legacy.

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento’s lighting of the beam is a great post-win celebration | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There’s exactly one arena in the league where you can mash a giant button to shoot a beam of light into the sky to celebrate a win. And it resides in Sacramento. If LeBron wants to Light The Beam, the Kings are the only team to join.

San Antonio Spurs

Wemby is the only reason anybody needs to sign in San Antonio for the foreseeable future. Joining him not only gives James a tremendous chance for one final championship but an additional legacy-building opportunity as well in the form of a mentor role for the tall Frenchman who appears to be every bit the part of the next great NBA player. Also—Texas taxes!

Toronto Raptors

Kawhi is in Toronto again, which means the Raptors are genuine contenders between the elite defense and the elite isolation scoring of Leonard. At large LeBron would fit right in with the rest of the roster as a 6’9” athlete with iffy shooting skills—and putting him next to Leonard is a very fun proposition, both from a narrative standpoint after their duels over the years and a talent standpoint. A quality combination of contention and teammate talent exists north of the border. King of the North?

Utah Jazz

LeBron just spent eight years living in Los Angeles, which means he’s definitely into hiking now. The hiking in Utah? Phenomenal. Or so I’m told. And if he’s fond of dirty sodas? His off-court life would be fruitful.

Washington Wizards

If LeBron wants to reunite with Anthony Davis, it appears that it would have to be in Washington | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If LeBron’s priority is to play with his friends, the Wizards have a leg up on the competition after trading for Anthony Davis last year. AD is seemingly one of James’s closest pals in the NBA and is set to play for one of the league’s more interesting teams in Washington next year. Working with your friends is one of life’s great pleasures but one most people don’t get to experience past high school, so James should take advantage of this opportunity if he just wants to have fun in his (likely) final NBA season.

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