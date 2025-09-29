Spurs’ Rookie Could Still Play in Preseason: 'We'll See'
No. 2 overall draft pick Dylan Harper is one of the league’s most anticipated rookies, and rightfully so due to his star potential.
After a blazing singular season with Rutgers, the Spurs are ready to roll him out in a core featuring Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and more. And many expect the Spurs to surprise in the Western Conference.
Weeks ago, it was announced that Harper had to undergo surgery to repair a partially torn collateral ligament in his left thumb. He suffered the injury in a preseason workout, and while he was hopeful to make the team’s season opener, it seemed he’d miss the team’s preseason slate.
At San Antonio’s media day on Monday, Harper didn’t rule out playing in the Spurs’ preseason.
"I feel good," Harper said at media day. "Rehab has been going very well. Been trying to stay at it day by day."
San Antonio head coach Mitch Johnson said "we'll see," regarding Harper potentially playing in the next few weeks.
Playing in preseason, even sparingly, would be a big boost for Harper. It would allow him to feel out the NBA in a more exhibition-esque capacity, getting a groove before hitting the ground running in the regular season.
Harper already showed flashes in Summer League, going for 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game across two contests, one of which was against the No. 1 overall pick in Cooper Flagg.
Preseason play could also allow Harper a few more on-ball reps than he would receive otherwise. With Fox and Castle headlining the backcourt, Harper could be relegated to a more off-ball role this season, shooting and slashing alongside them. He'll likely remain the team's highest-upside guard project moving forward, but could be relied on in a more off-ball capacity early.
"I think there's a lot more opportunities than challenges," Harper said of the team's loaded crop of guards. "When we're all on the court you gotta guard three people that can get downhill, plus a shooter, plus [Wembanyama]. I think that's really hard to stop and beat."
Harper is certain to play some point guard this season, though, and getting some early work in preseason could start him off on the right foot.
The Spurs open up their preseason with a matchup against Guangzhou on Monday, Oct. 6.Harper isn't likely to be ready by then, but could play in the latter half of the team's preseason schedule. The Spurs will tip off their regular season with Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks on Oct. 22.