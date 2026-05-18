OKC Thunder Round Table: Previewing Western Conference Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder are back in the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year. The Spurs are back after nine years. These two are poised to run the Western Conference for a long time. Our team at Thunder on SI has you covered for a preview of this series.

Jan 13, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots beside San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Western Conference Finals Preview

1) What is the Keys to to OKC's Defense Against San Antonio

Rylan Stiles, Beat Writer: The Oklahoma City Thunder need to find a way to be disruptive. Get deflections, turnovers, long rebounds and spark transition. Not only would this cause the Thunder to end Spurs possessions but allow Oklahoma City to get out and run in transition and not be bogged down by San Antonio's harrassing unit.

Ivan White, Staff Writer: Force the Spurs to operate on the perimeter. Easier said than done, but keeping Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio’s trio of athletic guards away from the rim will be key. Although the Thunder could always be on the wrong end of hot shooting from the Spurs, they absolutely can’t let the Spurs live in the lane.

Randall Sweet, Staff Writer: Forcing Victor Wembanyama to make shots from the perimeter. Wembanyama isn't a bad 3-point shooter, but is much more lethal in the paint. If OKC can keep the MVP finalist away from the basket on a significant amount of his shot attempts, it should limit Wembanyama’s scoring output.

Cody Burton, Staff Writer: Collapse inside and force mistakes on quick decisions. Oklahoma City thrives on forcing turnovers, but San Antonio is a team that is hard to force into mistakes. The Thunder will have to send multiple people inside the paint at once to force the Spurs’ talented frontcourt into turning the ball over.

Grayson Buchanan, Staff Writer: Oklahoma City must suffocate the San Antonio guards. None of the Spurs guards have been to a conference finals before this year, and only De’Aaron Fox has even been in the playoffs. Causing extreme chaos will throw off San Antonio’s game plan and will make its inexperience shine bright. Of course, OKC will have its hands full with Victor Wembanyama, but if the Spurs guards can’t get him the ball, it will be hard for him to score.

2) What is the biggest key to OKC Thunder countering San Antonio's Defense?

Stiles: Three point shooting. While the Oklahoma City Thunder are known to be inconsistent from beyond the arc, they rank top three in the NBA Playoff teams remaining in the field from distance. If the Bricktown Ballers shoot well from distance it would go a long way in softening the Spurs defense.

White: The Thunder have to be ready to live in the mid-range. With all of the Thunder’s stars more than comfortable in that spot, it could easily open up the paint a bit more if Wembanyama starts coming up higher. Along with that, the Thunder have to space the floor effectively and keep Wembanyama from being a roamer.

Sweet: Attacking the paint. Victor Wembanyama will get his blocks, but settling for too many shots from the perimeter likely won't be the best option for OKC’s offense. Multiple Minnesota players mentioned a similar strategy after the Timberwolves’ Game 1 win against San Antonio.

Burton: Ajay Mitchell. It’s expected that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to generate close attention his way, so that just opens more opportunities for the second-year guard to capitalize. Mitchell played the best basketball of his career in the second round; if he emulates even 75% of that, the Thunder are put in a stellar situation to win the series.

Buchanan: Chet Holmgren has to hit shots from beyond the arc. There is a reason Wembanyma is the first ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, and OKC must neutralize him as much as possible. If Holmgren can consistently knock shots down from beyond the arc, it will draw Wembanyma out to the perimeter so that the Thunder guards have the ability to drive to the hole. Taking Wembanyma out of the game is a must, and Holmgren hitting shots is a great way to do that.

3) Who is the X Factor This Series?

Stiles: Chet Holmgren. The Thunder big man has struggled in this matchup against Wembanyama. He has to stay aggressive on both ends of the floor to even give Oklahoma City a shot in this series.

White: After some spectacular showings in the first two rounds, Ajay Mitchell has to step up again in the conference finals. Likely moving back into his sixth man role, the second-year guard could help Oklahoma City take control of the series, especially if he can outplay at least one of De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle or Dylan Harper.

Sweet: Jalen Williams. The Thunder will need Williams’ physicality on both ends of the court to come away with a series win.

Burton: Luguentz Dort. One of OKC’s defensive aces will be crucial in slowing down the strong San Antonio offense where it begins. He has guarded De’Aaron Fox the most out of any player since he entered the league and now has to take the task at the highest stage.

Buchanan: The biggest moments call for the biggest players, so Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have to be at the top of his game. OKC can cook up different schemes and can exploit San Antonio’s weaknesses, but when the game is on the line, everyone knows who will have the ball in their hands. It will be a battle of the stars between Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanya, and the MVP will have to shine brighter.

4) Who Should get the Victor Wembanyama Assignment?

Stiles: Mark Daigneault will tell you it has to be a five-man attack on Wembanyama. That is true. Though the primary defender on the Spurs superstar has to be Jalen Williams. His length and physicality can make life hard on Wembanyama at the catch point and once the Spurs big man makes a move help can come over to aid Williams.

White: Everyone. There isn’t one easy answer to who should be on Wembanyama, and Mark Daigneault should be ready to throw everything he has to stop the alien. The need for physicality and length likely leads to Jalen Williams getting the nod, but it certainly won’t be a job for only one person.

Sweet: Jalen Williams. Multiple players will likely get a shot at guarding Victor Wembanyama, but Williams’ strength should give him a chance to defend Wembanyama well away from the basket, similar to some of the success Kenrich Williams had against the Spurs’ star in the regular season.

Burton: Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Despite it being a tough task coming off an injury, Williams should guard Wembanyama the second he returns to action. The Santa Clara product’s wing span and athleticism is the Thunder’s best shot to stop the big man. Using Holmgren as a weakside rim protector roaming off their weakest shooter on the floor at all times will help slow down the French superstar.

Buchanan: The best option to guard Wembanyama will be for Jalen Williams to return. He has the build and physicality to test the big man down low, and is a better option than Holmgren, who will get overpowered. Williams should be ready to make a valiant return after so much time off, and hopefully will be prepared for the biggest assignment of them all.

5) Who Wins this series and in how many games?

Stiles: The Oklahoma City Thunder will win this series in seven games. The two sides will play an evenly matched series but eventually the Thunder's star power will get them past with home court advantage this tough matchup.

White: Thunder in 5. While the Spurs more or less dominated the regular season series, playoff basketball is a different animal. Still the first postseason run for most key guys on the Spurs, the Thunder could hit them early and never look back as they look to solidify themselves as an all-time great team and potential dynasty.

Sweet: Thunder in 7. San Antonio has enough talent to win the series, but Mark Daigneault’s team has the experience to adjust if the Spurs throw the first punch. Jalen Williams’ return, Ajay Mitchell’s ascension and the addition of Jared McCain should be enough to give Oklahoma City a slight advantage over a team that hasn't been in this position before.

Burton: Thunder in six games. The series will be defined by who can steal the most away games and OKC takes the crown with a series-clincher in the sixth game on the road.

Buchanan: San Antonio has proven they can win four games against the Thunder in the regular season, but this is the playoffs. Oklahoma City’s experience and drive will eventually overpower the Spurs' youth, and the Thunder will be taking another trip to the NBA Finals after winning in seven games.

6) Is this truly a preview of years to come?

Stiles: Absolutely. These two will be in the running to win the Western Conference and thus the NBA for years to come. To do so, they will have to get past each other. With these young cores budding at the same time, they will always be measured against one another even if this is the lone series the bracket shakes out to have them meet on the court.

White: Both teams are set up better than any others for current and future success, so it’d be quite shocking if these two teams weren’t meeting regularly in the postseason. Of course, things in the NBA can change overnight and injuries always seem to get in the way, but these squads are too good and too deep for this to be the only playoff matchup of the era.

Sweet: Yes. Both teams have superstars in the lineup, solid depth and young players who fit well together.

Burton: Yes, out of all teams in the league, these two are built the most for now and the future. This is the beginning of something that will last for at least the rest of the decade.

Buchanan: Additionally, the Thunder better take this series, because the Spurs are only going to get better, and they’ll be a thorn in OKC’s side for years to come. These two teams have proven that they are the best in the NBA, and some might consider this series the real NBA Finals. The rivalry will only continue to grow, and basketball fans can rejoice that we will have great basketball for years to come.