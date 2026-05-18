Cade Cunningham Summed Up the Pistons’ Dreadful Game 7 Loss With the Saddest Three-Word Message

The Pistons had their season come to a brutal end Sunday night as they lost Game 7 at home to the Cavs, 125-94. It was an ugly way for the No. 1 seed to bow out of the playoffs and it’s a loss that will hurt for the days and months ahead.

The Pistons had championship hopes after finishing the regular season 60-22. It was the first time they had 60 or more wins in a season in 20 years and they had high hopes of winning the East and advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2004-05 season when they lost to Tim Duncan and the Spurs in seven games.

Now, however, they’re on vacation thanks to an absolutely horrific showing in a Game 7 on their home floor.

Cade Cunningham, who had another great year for the Pistons, had a very honest message after the game about his feelings on the blowout loss and what’s next for the team.

"That game sucked,” he said. “Being back home, definitely wanted to get this win in front of the fans. Reminded me of last year, losing on the home court. It’s not a great feeling. So I hadn’t been thinking about the offseason, so my mind’s been racing now, trying to figure out what I got to do, what it’s going to look like.”

"That game sucked."



Cade Cunningham on the Pistons' Game 7 loss at home against the Cavs. pic.twitter.com/dMujBBUbl5 — ESPN (@espn) May 18, 2026

Cunningham had just 13 points in Game 7 on 5-of-16 shooting and was unable to step up for his team when they needed him the most.

But he wasn’t the only problem for Detroit in Sunday’s loss.

What went wrong for the Pistons in Game 7

The answer to that question can basically be summed up with one word—everything. Detroit trailed by nine points after the first quarter and by 17 at halftime. One would think the home team would come out flying in a Game 7 and get their fans into it but the Pistons did the opposite.

They shot just 35.3% from the floor and trailed by as many as 35 points in the second half. That’s nightmare stuff for any game, but especially in a Game 7.

“We have to get better as a team, but I’m focused on what I can do to not be in this situation again,” said Ausar Thompson, who had just five points on 2-of-7 shooting in the loss, . “It sucks, but you can’t take it back. We already lost.”

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, however, stayed positive after the loss, praising his guys for the way they played all season.

“It’s not a disappointment at all,” Bickerstaff said. “Not ever will I be disappointed in these guys. These guys every single day give us what they got. So it is not a disappointment. It’s a loss, and it’s a tough loss. But that adjective will never be used.”

Pistons fans might feel a little differently Monday morning because their team had a really good chance to win the East this year. Losing in any Game 7 is rough, but doing it at home in a blowout hurts even more.

The Pistons are now done for the summer while the Cavs advance to the Eastern Conference finals against the Knicks, with Game 1 set for Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

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