The Top NBA Rookies to Watch in Today’s Preseason Games
The NBA preseason is officially underway, and the league’s newest crops of rookies are getting their first looks at NBA action.
VJ Edgecombe has a few games under his belt, the Nets’ group has taken the floor and more are sure to follow.
Below, we’ll highlight three rookies to watch in tonight’s slate of games, which features the Hornets-Thunder and Warriors-Lakers:
Kon Knueppel, Hornets
The Las Vegas Summer League MVP, Knueppel is one of the most anticipated rookies from the class, hopefully offering the Hornets a player who will frequent the starting lineup.
A big-bodied wing, he’s the perfect fit next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, sliding in between with his shooting ability, connective passing and stingier than expected defense.
Knueppel has made a habit of overachieving, and he’s likely looking to add NBA preseason to his list. His role is still somewhat up in the air, though many expect him to immediately enter the starting lineup given just how malleable and connective he is.
Nikola Topic, Thunder
Taken at No. 12 in the 2024 draft, Topic missed his entire debut season due to a knee injury suffered in the pre-draft process. He was formerly looked at as one of the top prospects in the ’24 draft, but saw his stock slip to the ever-patient Thunder.
A cerebral guard who makes his name with a downhill attack and play-making ability, Topic was able to lead the Las Vegas Summer League in assists per game with 7.3.
Topic is likely set to make his preseason debut against the Hornets, using the IQ and passing ability that his teammates have been glowing about all week. With the Thunder kicking off preseason with a back-to-back, Topic is sure to get lead ball-handling reps in at least one game.
Topic has the advantage of having learned from a championship level team for the entire last season.
Liam McNeeley, Hornets
While most of the buzz surrounded the team’s No. 4 pick, Liam McNeeley surprised in Summer League as a standout.
Across two games, he averaged 18.0 points on 41% shooting, hitting on 42% of his seven attempted 3-pointers per game. Even more, he was able to tack on 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
Knueppel’s highly proven at this point, but McNeeley is still somewhat of a wild card, despite his pedigree.
Hornets fans will be waiting with bated breath to see if McNeeley’s the real deal, and it could materialize as early as preseason play.