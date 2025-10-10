The Top NBA Rookies to Watch in Tonight’s Preseason Slate
The NBA preseason continues tonight, helping us churn one day closer to the 2025-26 regular season.
There’s already been numerous strong rookie performances, from Cooper Flagg’s half of all-around impact, to VJ Edgecombe’s stat-stuffing debut with the Sixers and more.
Below, we’ll evaluate three rookies to watch in tonight’s action:
Jase Richardson, Magic
Richardson has made overachieving in his role a habit in recent years, doing so with Michigan State in his lone collegiate season, and then in Summer League with the Magic, and finally a few days ago in Orlando’s first preseason game.
Richardson saw a mostly quiet night, but exploded for 13 points in the third quarter alone versus the Heat. He scored a bench-high, managing to tack on four rebounds, two assists and a steal too.
Now, all eyes are on Richardson to see if his scoring outburst was a one-off event, or if he’ll be able to bring that to the Magic consistently starting in Year 1.
Given the team’s new look with Desmond Bane in the starting lineup, it might be harder for Richardson to break through, but not impossible given his connective skillset.
Richardson and the Magic face off against the 76ers at 6 p.m. CT.
Collin Murray-Boyles, Raptors
Collin Murray-Boyles was one of a few non-freshmen to be taken in the draft lottery, and he’s now proving added experience can be a great thing.
In just his second preseason bout with the Raptors, he did everything, totaling 12 points on 50% shooting, seven boards, six assists and two blocks.
CMB made his name as a versatile do-it-all forward at South Carolina, and he’s quickly taken that same mantel on with Toronto.
The Raptors take on the Celtics at 6 p.m. CT.
Ace Bailey, Jazz
Despite a topsy-turvy lone season with Rutgers, as well as an up-and-down pre-(and even post) draft process, Ace Bailey still offers tremendous upside as a 6-foot-9 wing. And that was especially apparent in his preseason debut for the Jazz.
Bailey saw what is likely the best rookie performance to date, scoring a team-high 25 points on 11-for-16 shooting, adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 31 minutes.
He put on a jump-shooting clinic, even getting downhill a few times — something that somewhat plagued his season with the Scarlet Knights.
He’ll look to build on a stellar start to his career against the Spurs at 7 p.m. CT.
Honorable mentions: VJ Edgecombe, Dylan Harper, Egor Demin
Three of the top-eight picks in Edgecombe, Harper and Demin are nursing minor injuries through preseason, but would all make the watch list if they were to play in Friday’s action.