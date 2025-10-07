The Top NBA Rookies to Watch in Tonight’s Games
Tonight, a few more teams will make their preseason debuts as others continue to churn through the pre-regular season slate.
Already we’ve seen countless 2025 NBA Draft prospects, such as Cooper Flagg, VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel and plenty more.
The 2025 NBA Draft was thought of to be a solid one, and there’s already been a myriad of standout performances from the league’s freshest crop.
Below we’ll take a look at three rookies to watch in tonight’s slate:
Noa Essengue, Bulls
For the umpteenth time, the Chicago Bulls have yet again bet on length and athleticism, this time with combo forward Noa Essengue.
At 6-foot-9 he has premier versatility and fluidity, but still has a ways to go in putting everything together. The vision is there for a competent full-court scorer and improving half-court scorer, as well as a multi-positional defender. But there’s a chance he won’t be necessarily NBA ready.
Tonight, Essengue is sure to get some burn, and the team’s matchup with an Eastern Conference foe in Cleveland could give great insight into where he’s at in his development.
Joan Beringer, Timberwolves
Joan Beringer has already made his preseason debut, helping the Wolves to a 10-point win over the Nuggets just days ago.
Beringer was one of the stars of the show, putting together one of the best rookie performances of the preseason so far in adding 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting, with four rebounds and one block.
His length, mobility and touch was on full display, and it seems he could be in line for reserve minutes as early as Year 1.
Superstar Anthony Edwards has glowed about Beringer’s talent-level so far, and the Wolves’ Tuesday-night bout with the Pacers offers the rookie center another chance to prove himself.
Tyrese Proctor, Cavaliers
Tyrese Proctor was a three-year player at Duke, but finally made his way to the NBA Draft this year, landing with the Cavaliers at No. 49.
A true combo guard, he’s portrayed both his 3-point shooting and solid passing for years now, and Cleveland seemed to think he was a worthy second round gamble. At NBA Summer League, he hoped to prove them right in issuing a 35-point outing.
With Ty Jerome having left in free agency, Cleveland could certainly stand to add another talented guard to its rotation. And they’re likely hoping it’s Proctor. How he fares against the Bulls tonight could move the needle on whether he’s a rotational player or reserve.