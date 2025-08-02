The Toronto Raptors Went All-In on Defense in 2025 NBA Draft Class
The Toronto Raptors defense received an upgrade this summer.
After finishing No. 18 in the NBA last season in opponent points per game at 115.2, Toronto drafted South Carolina product Collin Murray-Boyles in the top 10, and Florida guard Alijah Martin in the second round.
In addition to the the Raptors' pair of selections, the team signed undrafted free agent Chucky Hepburn to a two-way contract, giving the Louisville product the opportunity to play G League and NBA contests in 2025-26.
Alongside an intriguing roster that includes Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett and 2024 first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter, Toronto's defense should improve this year.
In addition to Jonthan Mogbo and Jamal Shead, a pair of second-round picks in the 2024 class, Murray-Boyles, Martin and Hepburn could make the Raptors a solid defensive team.
Murray-Boyles, the No. 9 pick in the 2025 class, averaged 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as a sophomore at South Carolina en route to All-SEC honors. At the NBA Combine, the Gamecocks' star measured 6-foot-6 and half an inch, boasting a 7-foot and three quarters of an inch wingspan while weighing in at 239 pounds.
With impressive length and a strong frame, Murray-Boyles has the potential to be an impact defender at the next level who can guard multiple positions.
In the second round, the team added Martin, who offers a similar skillset. The 23-year-old averaged 1.5 steals per game while helping Florida to a national title in 2025.
At the combine, Martin measured just 6-foot-1 and half an inch without shoes, but recorded a 6-foot-7 and half an inch wingspan. The former Florida Atlantic transfer also weighed 208 pounds, and has good strength for a guard.
Even if Martin's height isn't ideal, the former Gators and Owls' standout has good length and plays with solid effort and aggression that should make him a good defender off the bench in the NBA.
After Hepburn went undrafted, Toronto inked the 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year to a two-way deal. Listed at 6-foot-2, Hepburn averaged 2.4 steals per game as a senior at Louisville, helping the Cardinals return to the NCAA Tournament following a six-year drought.
Like Martin and Murray-Boyles, Hepburn is a tough, fiesty defender who should help the team's defense produce more turnovers.
Toronto's draft strategy may change moving forward, as former executive vice president and general manager Masai Ujiri was fired a few days after the 2025 NBA Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.