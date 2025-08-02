This Free Agency Decision Will Shape VJ Edgecombe’s Rookie Season
As the calendars turn to August, almost every 2025 NBA Draft lottery pick has a good idea of what their rookie season situation will look like. They can prepare to make the most of their initial role to find early success and progress as young contributors. On the contrary, No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe’s doesn’t yet have this same clarity.
The Philadelphia 76ers’ young wing will share the floor with backcourt scorers Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, as well as nine-time All-Star Paul George and former MVP Joel Embiid. What’s still in doubt, though, is the status of restricted free agent Quentin Grimes.
Grimes’ Situation
After being traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the 76ers mid-season, the 6-foot-4 wing broke out to play the best basketball of his career. In 28 games for Philadelphia, 21.9 points per game along with five rebounds, five assists and nearly two steals per game. He was efficient in doing so, too, shooting 37.3% on eight attempts from beyond the arc, and 55.9% on nine attempts from two-point range.
Still, Grimes and the 76ers haven’t yet been able to agree on a contract value, leaving him as a restricted free agent as negotiations continue. This is especially relevant to the recently-turned 20-year-old Edgecombe, who plays very similarly to Grimes, and whose hopes to start may hinge on this free agency decision.
The Impact on Edgecombe
Both Grimes and Edgecombe are 6-foot-4 wings, who thrive as two-way complementary contributors in similar ways. Above all, they’re speedy slashers, who attack the rim in the open court and against closeouts to score at the rim and the free throw line. They’re both also capable three-point shooters, who will hoist attempts off the catch and off the dribble.
Defensively, they’re both also point-of-attack stoppers. They’re at their best when they can leverage their quick feet and physical frames to make things difficult for opposing ball handlers.
Given the similarities between Edgecombe and Grimes, Grimes’ free agency decision could shape the former Baylor Bear’s opportunity as a rookie. His individual performance will matter most, but the difference between Grimes staying and leaving could mean Edgecombe starting the season off as a bench piece as opposed to a fifth starter.
However, there’s nothing Edgecombe can do in relation to this situation. As the cards play out in front of him, all Edgecombe can do is work to best prepare himself for a successful rookie campaign, regardless of the outcome of Grimes’ free agency.