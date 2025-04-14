Three Rookies Poised To Make An Impact In The 2025 NBA Postseason
Many think of NBA prospects and rookies as long-term development projects. By taking the right steps in their first season, they can often develop into meaningful contributors in year two and beyond. However, in some cases, rookies are able to establish themselves as positive contributors throughout the regular season, earning the chance to make a postseason impact. Their value can be especially important for roster construction given that they bring their impact on very affordable contracts. This year, many first-year players will be called upon to fill key minutes for playoff teams, including these five standouts listed below.
Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
The first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Risacher had his fair share of ups and downs during his rookie campaign. However, since the beginning of March, the 6-foot-8 forward has found his stride. En route to averaging 15.8 points per game, he’s recorded six 20-point games, including a pair of 30-point performances. He’s shot 39% from three in this stretch, and this type of shooting and secondary scoring will be necessary next to Trae Young as Atlanta seeks to upset a top seed in the Eastern Conference.
Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies
Edey will immediately be asked to fill a big role as Memphis fights to defend their spot in the Western Conference Playoff bracket. Since the month of April began, he’s been asked to consistently play 30 minutes per game, defending countless pick-and-rolls, controlling the glass, and finishing plays on the interior. The play of the Grizzlies’ 7-foot-4 starting center could very well be the X-factor in their playoff success.
Quinten Post, Golden State Warriors
Post’s season has largely gone under-the-radar as the second-round pick hasn’t exactly filled the stat sheet. Still, the 7-foot big man has played key minutes in the Warriors’ frontcourt in the second half of the season. The 24-year-old BC Alum will have to continue doing so as Golden State looks to make playoff noise with limited size on the roster.
In addition to these three listed, other rookies such as Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls, and Kel’el Ware of the Miami Heat will have to step up in vital minutes as their squads battle to make it out of play-in positions. Further, playoff team rookies like Ron Holland of the Detroit Pistons and Baylor Scheierman of the Boston Celtics could possibly make their mark in certain games, should they get the chance.