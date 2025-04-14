NBA Draft

Three Rookies Poised To Make An Impact In The 2025 NBA Postseason

These three rookies will help dictate the outcome of vital playoff games.

Arya Chawla

Apr 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Many think of NBA prospects and rookies as long-term development projects. By taking the right steps in their first season, they can often develop into meaningful contributors in year two and beyond. However, in some cases, rookies are able to establish themselves as positive contributors throughout the regular season, earning the chance to make a postseason impact. Their value can be especially important for roster construction given that they bring their impact on very affordable contracts. This year, many first-year players will be called upon to fill key minutes for playoff teams, including these five standouts listed below.

Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

Risacher
Apr 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shown on the court during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Risacher had his fair share of ups and downs during his rookie campaign. However, since the beginning of March, the 6-foot-8 forward has  found his stride. En route to averaging 15.8 points per game, he’s recorded six 20-point games, including a pair of 30-point performances. He’s shot 39% from three in this stretch, and this type of shooting and secondary scoring will be necessary next to Trae Young as Atlanta seeks to upset a top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

Edey
Apr 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) grabs a rebound over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Edey will immediately be asked to fill a big role as Memphis fights to defend their spot in the Western Conference Playoff bracket. Since the month of April began, he’s been asked to consistently play 30 minutes per game, defending countless pick-and-rolls, controlling the glass, and finishing plays on the interior. The play of the Grizzlies’ 7-foot-4 starting center could very well be the X-factor in their playoff success.

Quinten Post, Golden State Warriors

Post
Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Post’s season has largely gone under-the-radar as the second-round pick hasn’t exactly filled the stat sheet. Still, the 7-foot big man has played key minutes in the Warriors’ frontcourt in the second half of the season. The 24-year-old BC Alum will have to continue doing so as Golden State looks to make playoff noise with limited size on the roster.

In addition to these three listed, other rookies such as Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls, and Kel’el Ware of the Miami Heat will have to step up in vital minutes as their squads battle to make it out of play-in positions. Further, playoff team rookies like Ron Holland of the Detroit Pistons and Baylor Scheierman of the Boston Celtics could possibly make their mark in certain games, should they get the chance.

feed

Published
Arya Chawla
ARYA CHAWLA

Arya is an NBA & NBA Draft analyst from Boston, Massachusetts. He has produced content on specific players and teams as well as general basketball philosophy.

Home/NBA Rookies