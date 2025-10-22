Three Rookies See Action on Opening Night of 2025-26 NBA Season
The NBA season is finally here.
After a long wait, professional basketball returned with two games on Tuesday as Oklahoma City notched a narrow double-overtime win against Houston and Golden State took down the Lakers. While stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry and Luka Doncic were the night's main attractions, there were a few rookies who logged minutes on opening night.
Three members of the 2025 NBA Draft class saw action on Tuesday, each helping their team come up with a win. In Oklahoma City, No. 44 overall pick Brooks Barnhizer and undrafted free agent Chris Youngblood each saw a brief stint on the court in the first hald of the Thunder's thrilling victory.
Barnhizer, who is on a two-way contract, didn't record any stats while playing little more than 2 minutes against last year's No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
The Northwestern product played solid defense during his time on the floor, and will likely see spot minutes throughout the regular season for OKC.
Like Barnhizer, Youngblood is on a two-way contract and didn't record any stats against Houston. WIth Isaiah Joe out of the Thunder's lineup, Youngblood checked in for a possesion at the end of the first quarter as a potential shooter.
For the Warriors, No. 56 overall pick Will Richard had a more significant role, and played well during his time on the floor.
Richard saw the third-highest minute total of Golden State's bench, playing more than veteran Gary Payton II. In 14 mins, the Florida product shot 2-2 from the field and 1-1 from deep. Richard finished with 5 points, an offensive rebound, an assist, a steal and 0 turnovers.
After a strong debut showing, especially on defense, Richard was awarded a game ball in the Warriors' locker room.
If opening night is any indication, Richard could be have a decent role in the Warriors' rotation this season. A strong defender who doesn't need many shots to make an impact, Richard could a solid fit alongside Golden States' other pieces, like Buddy Hield.
Richard was a second-round draft pick following a four-year college career that started and Belmont before the talented guard spent his last three years with the Florida Gators. In 2024-25, Richard averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game, helping Florida take home the 2025 NCAA Championship.
Now, the rookie is inserted into a Warriors lineup that has deep playoff aspirations and will need solid contributions from its role players to reach those goals.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.