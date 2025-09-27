Three Rookies Who Could Lead 2025 NBA Draft Class in Scoring
The 2025-26 NBA season is around the corner, with most teams conducting media day on Monday.
Fans will get looks at most of the 2025 draft class in their new threads, who are just days away from participating in their first NBA preseason.
While the class as a whole brings a wealth of talent and plenty of skills, headlines will be dominated by those putting the ball through the hoop. Below, we’ll look at three prospects who could lead the class in scoring in year 1:
Cooper Flagg, Mavericks
Flagg is the easiest choice, having been taken No. 1 overall by the Mavericks, and stepping into a big role from the get-go.
Dallas has established scoring talent, but Flagg is sure to get his fair share of reps. And with his 6-foot-9 frame, and unique combination of size, touch and three-level scoring ability, he should assimilate to the league quickly.
His points per game will likely depend on his role, and oddly enough he could very well be entering the season as one of the Mavericks’ top facilitators.
Tre Johnson, Wizards
Johnson is another easy selection, having averaged 19.9 points per game in college and joining a team fairly devoid of scoring talent in Washington.
He can light it up from beyond the arc, and is an improving slasher with plenty of touch. He already showed that talent off at Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 19.5 points per game across two contests.
Johnson may not start for Washington in year 1, but there’s little doubt he’ll get offensive opportunity given he’s one of the only offensive-minded draft selections in their new rebuild.
Ace Bailey, Jazz
Plenty of players could’ve taken this spot, including Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel and more. But Ace Bailey’s inclusion feels like a worthy one given where the Jazz are at.
Firstly, Bailey is a talented scorer in his own right, having scored over 17 points per game for Rutgers, plenty of which was unguardable jump shooting. He’s far from a finish product, but the talent is there.
Utah will again be among the worst teams in the league, and while it has some veterans and other youngsters it can lean on, Bailey is sure to offer one of the more intriguing scorers. If he’s ready — which may not be a given — he’ll shine as a frosh for the Jazz.