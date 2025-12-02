Cooper Flagg Records Second-Straight 20-Point Game in Win vs. Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks just picked up their biggest win of the season, beating a title contender in the Denver Nuggets, 131-121. In Colorado, they were excellent on the offensive end, shooting 56% from the field and 52% from three.

Anthony Davis and rookie Ryan Nembhard were the biggest stars of the show. Davis managed to put up 32 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. Nembhard, on the other hand, has been a fantastic addition at the point guard position. The undrafted floor general recorded 28 points and 10 assists, dazzling with his scoring and playmaking.

However, Cooper Flagg cannot go unnoticed in the win. The No. 1 overall of the 2025 NBA Draft had a second straight 20-point game after a career-high 35 points on Saturday in a victory over the LA Clippers.

Coop FULL COURT ATTACK and BUCKET!!

*he's up to 24pts!! pic.twitter.com/5hqggA36kK — MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) December 2, 2025

On Monday, Flagg put up 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes of action. He managed to shoot 10-for-19 from the field and recorded a box plus-minus of +13, leading the Mavericks.

Once again, the 18-year-old's three-point shot wasn't on display much, shooting 1-for-3 from deep. But he didn't need to do so, attacking the rim and finishing in transition. The majority of shots came in the paint, even finishing over near-seven-footers like Nikola Jokic.

Cooper Flagg gets the block, board, and goes coast to coast🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/semtUIYRod — Cooper FIagg (@CooperFlag32) December 2, 2025

On the defensive end, Flagg was nearly as impactful, getting active on the glass and protecting the paint. He was also an effective perimeter defender, as he and Dallas held the Nuggets to 32% shooting from three.

The 6-foot-9 wing is coming into his own after a rough month of October. In November, Flagg averaged 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He has begun December with another major performance, helping the Mavericks get back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The Rookie of the Year race is favoring former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel, but Flagg isn't far behind. The generational prospect is getting way more comfortable on both ends as the season has moved along, but he is starting to thrive on the offensive end. His sweet spots are clearly in the paint and midrange, as he's shooting over 50% on two-pointers.

With Davis back in the lineup, Flagg has been able to get more shots, and the defense has gravitated toward the veteran. Jason Kidd's decision to insert Nembhard into the starting lineup over D'Angelo Russell has also paid dividends over the last two games, as he and Flagg have developed a rookie connection dating back to NBA Summer League.