Three Second-Year Players to Watch During 2025 NBA Summer League
The NBA Summer League is finally here.
Just a few weeks after the 2025 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class will suit up for their first professional contests on their new teams.
Alongside Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and other high-profile first-year prospects, though, there are a few intriguing second-year players who are set to compete in the Summer League. Smaller events in Salt Lake City and San Francisco begin on Friday, while the Las Vegas Summer League, which features all 30 teams, will start on July 10.
Here are three second-year players to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.
Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers
The No. 17 overall pick in last year's draft, Knecht earned decent playing time on a Los Angeles team that reached the NBA Playoffs in 2025.
Alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James, Knecht should get his fair share of open looks, but the Lakers will be relying on the second-year wing to take over a bigger role after the team was eliminated in the first round.
Additionally, Los Angeles' lack of activity in free agency signals that Knect will likely be a significant piece of the Lakers' rotation in 2025-26.
The former Tennessee star averaged 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range in 78 appearances and 16 start as rookie.
Tidjane Salaün, Charlotte Hornets
After being selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Salaün is still just 19-years-old heading into the Summer League.
The 6-foot-9 French forward averaged 5.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 33% from the field and 28.3% from beyond the arc in 60 appearances and 10 starts as a rookie.
While Salaün's physical tools are tantalizing, his on-court production was lackluster during his first year with the Hornets. Charlotte added Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley and Sion James in the 2025 draft class, however, and with a trio of new prospects joining the roster, Salaün will have to prove he deserves touches over the aforementioned players.
Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves
One of the more entertaining and well-known prospects in the 2024 class, Dillingham didn't see the court much for the Wolves as a rookie, but could have a major impact on the team moving forward if he can develop into a reliable role player.
Alongside Anthony Edwards and a group of talented bigs, Minnesota needs another strong ball-handler and playmaker in its rotation. As a rookie, Dillingham appeared in 49 games and made one start, averaging a little more than 10 minutes on the floor per contest.
In the Summer League, Dillingham will have the chance to play alongside other young players llike Terrence Shannon Jr. and Joan Beringer, who could also be significant pieces of the Wolves roster.
