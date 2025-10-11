Thunder Rookie Brooks Barnhizer Impressing Through NBA Preseason
Coming off a championship, the Oklahoma City Thunder's rotation will likely remain the same as last season. They have their core back and healthy, so there isn't anything that needs to be changed. However, you can never have too much depth in today's NBA.
That might be where rookie forward Brooks Barnhizer comes into the mix. The No. 44 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft hasn't wasted any time making himself known through three preseason games. He has been productive on both sides of the ball, and it could result in the Thunder giving him opportunities in the regular season.
Across three contests, Barnhizer is averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.3 minutes. He has made an impact on all areas of the floor, becoming a disruptors while still making plays on the offensive end.
Most recently, against the Charlotte Hornets, the 6-foot-6 forward had just six points, but did so on two shots. He took a backseat on offense, but took over on defense with four steals and a block.
But Barnhizer can score if needed. In Oklahoma City's second preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks, he put up 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists on 4-of-10 shooting.
Barnhizer has proven that he can step up when needed on either side of the floor, which is especially useful because the Thunder already have an abundance of scoring. Much of his defensive game is comparable to teammate Alex Caruso: extremely active, athletic and not afraid to take contact.
Caruso himself has praised the 23-year-old, noting his willingness to learn and grow as a teammate. Oklahoma City not only has plenty of offense, but Caruson, Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace highlight just a few of the team's top defenders.
"I think [Barnhizer] has that understanding of wanting to be a sponge and soak stuff up, as far as knowledge of the game," Caruso said. "At this point, it's just about getting reps. It's about the timing. He's seen that through a couple of preseason games. He's made some really good plays."
At Northwestern, Barnhizer was more of an offensive weapon, but he was still one of the best defenders in the Big Ten. During his senior season, he averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
If the Indiana native can continue to impact both sides of the ball during preseason, perhaps the Thunder could give him reps down the road, which could translate to a rotation spot. Given his play style and production thus far, it's not ludicrous to say he could do it, especially with what Oklahoma City could be looking for.