Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon Jr.’s Playoff Impact Shows Value of Older Draft Picks
With the Minnesota Timberwolves’ backs against the wall, they received an unlikely spark from rookie Terrence Shannon Jr.
Down 2-0 to the Western Conference one-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota built a 20-point lead in the first quarter. In the second period, as the Thunder cut into the lead, the Timberwolves were able to sustain the lead, in large part due to Shannon Jr’s two-way impact,
At no point in Minnesota’s Western Conference Finals run had the 27th overall pick been in their rotation prior to Saturday night. In fact, he had played just 20 total minutes throughout their entire postseason run, exclusively in garbage time.
The former Illinois Fighting Irish finally received his opportunity, and made the most of it in just four minutes of second-quarter play. During this stretch, he ignited Target Center with his 9 points.
First, Shannon Jr. showcased his incredible explosiveness to dust a long Thunder closeout for a tough bucket in the paint. On an ensuing possession, he did something similar but opted to finish the play with a pull-up jumper instead. After that, he made the biggest play of his NBA career, stripping the ball from All-NBA wing Jalen Williams to get a layup on the other end and put the Timberwolves up by 24.
As Minnesota would eventually cruise to the win, Shannon Jr. earned the chance to rack up an impressive stat-line in the second half. In 13 minutes of play, he finished with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, with some impressive defensive plays. This output exceeded his previous postseason total, as well as every starter on the title favorite Thunder.
Shannon Jr,’s ability to get thrown into a Western Conference Finals game and make a sizable impact is not only a testament to his talent, but also the potential value of many older NBA Draft prospects.
He entered the NBA Draft at 24 years old, rather than 19 or 20 years old like many other draftees. However, with five years of college experience under his belt, the 6-foot-6 wing came into the league with NBA-ready physicality, decision-making, and the ability to excel in a niche role, all while playing on a manageable rookie-scale contract.
While it looks different from prospect to prospect, this idea is much of the under discussed sell for older prospects, especially for contenders. Many of their skill-sets are ready to make an impact in a niche role while on a favorable contract, which can lead to advantageous team building.
NBA organizations must keep this in mind as the draft rapidly approaches next month. With the right pick, they may be able to land an unlikely playoff contributor of their own.