Top Nationally Televised Rookie Duels This NBA Season

The full 2026-27 NBA schedule is officially out, and while much of the focus is on the top teams and players of today, the stars of tomorrow are ready to take the league by storm.

The 2026 NBA Draft has the potential to be one of the best in recent history, which means many will be watching for the top rookie matchups this regular season. The schedule features 372 nationally televised games across ESPN/ABC, NBC/Peacock and Amazon Prime.

Of course, matchups between the top four picks will be monitored, but which of the top games will be featured on national television? Here are the top three rookie battles to watch on one of the three networks this season:

AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson

Washington Wizards @ Utah Jazz: 2/27 on Prime

Unfortunately, we have to wait until late February to see the top two picks face off in the regular season. Peterson and Dybantsa's NBA Summer League duel saw them combine for 51 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals in a 92-88 Wizards victory.

Of course, the regular season is a different animal, and we'll have a better idea of the two after the All-Star break. If Dybantsa and Peterson are leading the Rookie of the Year race, this will be must-see TV.

Yaxel Lendeborg vs. Morez Johnson Jr.

Golden State Warriors @ Dallas Mavericks: 11/18 on ESPN

Like the top two picks in the 2026 draft, Lendeborg and Johnson already battled in the Summer League. The Warriors walked away with a comfortable 101-90 win, but Johnson was spectacular with 27 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks for the Mavericks. Lendeborg, the eventual Summer League MVP, was also impressive with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

The former Michigan teammates will take the floor on November 18. The main attraction will be Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler against Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, but both Lendeborg and Johnson should be important pieces in each rotation.

Darryn Peterson vs. Keaton Wagler

Utah Jazz @ LA Clippers: 11/17 on NBC

When zoning in on pure scoring, very few compare to Peterson and Wagler, who made names for themselves with high-octane buckets. With fewer rookie duels than expected hitting the national scene (barring changes), this is the draft battle to watch early on.

The Jazz and Clippers are trending in different directions, but could be competing with each other for a Play-In Tournament spot. Both Peterson and Wagler have solid stars around them, but could easily take the reins as Utah's and LA's top option.