The Charlotte Hornets have struggled to start the 2026-27 season.

After reaching the postseason in 2025-26, the Hornets have dealt with injuries after traded away multiple pieces over the offseason, including LaMelo Ball. As a result, Charles Lee's team is 4-12 to start the year.

Most recently, the group was defeated by Memphis 117-111 on Monday, Nov. 23, behind 29 points from Ty Jerome. The Grizzles are 13-5 on the season after taking down the Hornets.

Trading scores with Jerome was one of Charlotte's two first-round picks from the 2026 class, Christian Anderson.

At just 20-years-old, Anderson scored a team-high 25 points, adding three assists, two rebounds, a steal, a block and a turnover, shooting 9-of-12 from the field, 6-of-8 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in 25 minutes off the bench.

Anderson entered the contest averaging 5.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 35.6% from the field and 27.7% from beyond the arc.

Like many rookie guards, the former Texas Tech standout struggled to start his debut season, but a breakout performance against one of the Western Conference's top five teams could be what Anderson needs to jumpstart his NBA career.

With the Red Raiders, Anderson averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.2% from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range on 7.9 attempts per game in 2025-26.

Anderson measured 6-foot-1 without shoes at the NBA Combine, but any concerns about his height were outweighed by impressive shooting prowess and remarkable feel for the game.

Once the rookie guard gets into a similar rhythm with Charlotte, his perimeter scoring ability should be a solid fit with 2026 Rookie of the Year runner-up Kon Knueppel.

The Hornets also selected Hannes Steinbach in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, and could have a solid guard-big duo in the coming years if Steinbach and Anderson continue to improve. Like Anderson, Steinbach hasn't grabbed headlines to begin his NBA career, but has shown promise.

At Texas Tech, Anderson showed that his skill set pairs with a talented big man, forming a lethal duo with JT Toppin that opposing defenses struggled to neutralize.

Steinbach and Anderson could forge a similar partnership over the coming seasons as the pair gets more time on the court together.

Even if the Hornets aren't able to turn their 2026-27 season around, Anderson's development will still be an important part of Charlotte's campaign.