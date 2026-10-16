How Every Rookie Performed on Penultimate Day of NBA Preseason

The NBA Preseason continued on Thursday, Oct. 15 with a pair of contests.

The Houston Rockets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the New York Knicks defeated the Toronto Raptors.

Each team played its key players, as Jalen Brunson, Kawhi Leonard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Durant all suited up for their teams. A handful of rookies also logged minutes on Thursday, as all four teams gave its first-year players time on the floor.

The preseason wraps up on Friday, Oct. 16 with 12 contests, including a matchup between the Hawks and Mavericks that could feature a pair of top 10 picks from the 2026 NBA Draft class. The regular season kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 20, with a trio of contests.

Before the next round of games tip off, here's a look at how every rookie performed on the penultimate night of preseason action.

Jaden Bradley, Toronto Raptors

The No. 50 pick logged three points, a rebound and a turnover while shooting 1-of-2 from the field and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in five minutes against New York.

Nimari Burnett, Toronto Raptors

The undrafed free agent finished with four rebounds and two assists in six minutes against New York.

Josh Dix, Oklahoma City Thunder

The undrfated free agent accounted for four points and a turnover, shooting 2-of-3 from the field and 0-of-1 from beyond the arc in 15 minutes against Houston.

Andrew Holifield, Oklahoma City Thunder

The undrafted free agent scored two points, shooting 1-of-2 from the field and 0-of-1 from 3-point range in 12 minutes against Houston.

Aday Mara, Oklahoma City Thunder

The No. 12 pick finished with six points, nine rebounds, two assists, four turnovers and a block while shooting 3-of-4 from the field in 21 minutes.

Tyler Nickel, New York Knicks

The No. 47 pick tallied two points against Toronto, shooting 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in four minutes.

Bennett Stirtz, Oklahoma City Thunder

The No. 16 pick totaled five points, two assists and a rebound while shooting 2-of-8 from the field and 1-of-5 from 3-point range in 21 minutes against Houston.

Bruce Thornton, Houston Rockets

The No. 31 pick racked up five points and two steals, shooting 2-of-4 from the field and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc in 10 minutes against Oklahoma City.

Christoph Tilly, Oklahoma City Thunder

The undrafted free agent chipped in two assists, a rebound and two turnovers in eight minutes against Houston.