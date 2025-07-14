Top Rookie Performances from Sunday's Slate of NBA Summer League Contests
The NBA Summer League continued in Las Vegas on Sunday with eight more contests.
After Cooper Flagg headlined Saturday's slate of games following a lackluster debut, there were a few more rookies who turned in strong performances.
The action will continue again on Monday afternoon, with seven more contests set for the start of the week. Until then, check out the top performers from Sunday's games.
Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards
The No. 6 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft notched 21 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal while shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 2-for-6 from beyond the arc in the Wizards' win against the Brooklyn Nets.
Egor Demin, Brooklyn Nets
Playing against Johnson, Demin tallied 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, a block, a steal and just one turnover. The No. 8 overall pick shot 4-of-13 from the field and 4-of-10 from 3-point range in the loss.
Demin's shooting ability was one of the 19-year-old guard's weaknesses in college, so the BYU product knocking down four triples in one contest is a positive development for the Nets.
Asa Newell, Atlanta Hawks
In his second Summer League contest, the No. 23 pick in this year's draft registered 18 points, 11 rebounds, a block and just one turnover while shooting 7-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from deep.
Will Riley, Washington Wizards
Alongside Johnson, Riley helped lead Wasington to a win with 16 points and three assists. The No. 21 selection shot 5-of-6 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc against Brooklyn.
Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic
Richardson, the No. 25 pick, notched 19 points, four assists, two rebounds, two blocks and just one turnover in his second Summer League contest, shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 1-of-3 from deep and 8-of-9 from the free throw line.
Koby Brea, Phoenix Suns
Brea, who was selected with the No. 42 pick, finished with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in his second Summer League game, shooting 6-of-14 from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Bogoljub Marković, Milwaukee Bucks
The 20-year-old Serbian accumulated 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in the Bucks' loss to the LA Clippers. The No. 47 pick shot 4-of-8 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the charity stripe.
Gabe Madsen, Golden State Warriors
An undrafted free agent from Utah, Madsen racked up 22 points, a rebound, an assist and two steals in the Warriors 10-point win against the Utah Jazz. The 24-year-old shot 7-of-12 from the floor and 6-of-10 from deep in his breakout performance.
