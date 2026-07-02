Two Second-Round Picks from 2025 NBA Draft Earn Standard Contracts

Free agency is underway in the NBA, and a number of players have signed new deals or been traded to new teams.

Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, LaMelo Ball, LeBron James and others have been the center of attention, but plenty of depth pieces have also been on the move.

While most of the players changes places are veterans, two-way players from the 2025 NBA Draft class are also up for new deals.

For example, the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly tendered a two-way qualifying offer for No. 44 overall selection Brooks Barnhizer, who is a restricted free agent this summer.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have tendered a two-way qualifying offer to Brooks Barnhizer, a league sourced told @spotrac.



Barnhizer will be a restricted free agent this offseason. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 30, 2026

In Toronto, Alijah Martin, the No. 39 pick in the 2025 draft, signed a standard contract with the Raptors after spending his rookie season on a two-way deal. According to a report from Shams Charania, Martin's new contract is a two-year deal worth $4.8 million.

During the 2025-26 campaign, Martin appeared in 23 games for Toronto, averaging 2.2 points while shooting 32% from the field and 19% from 3-point range across 6.3 minutes per contest.

The former NCAA champion found more success in the G League, though, tallying 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc in 25 contests.

Martin earned Third-Team All-G League, G League All-Rookie and G League All-Defense recognition while finishing second in G League Rookie of the Year voting and third in G League Defensive Player of the Year voting.

After an impressive rookie season with the Raptors 905, Martin will now serve as a depth piece for Toronto after the team reportedly acquired Leonard in a trade at the end of June.

Milwaukee also recently signed one of its second-round picks from the 2025 class to a standard contract.

Bogoljub Markovic was the No. 47 pick in the 2025 draft, but spent the 2025-26 season in Serbia. Playing for Mega Basket in the Adriatic League, Markovic earned league MVP honors after averaging 18.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists a steal and a block per game.

According to a press release from Milwaukee, Markovic earned Adriatic League Top Prospect honors for the second consecutive season and was named to the league's Top 5 team.

Markovic's contract is worth $9.3 million over four years with a team option in the final season, giving the soon-to-be 21-year-old an opportunity to be part of the Bucks' new era following the Giannis Antetokoumpo trade. Markovic will get his first shot with the team during the 2026 Summer League.