2025 NBA Draft Picks Who Need to Perform Well in Summer League

The 2026 NBA Draft is over, and the Summer League is next on the NBA calendar.

Summer League will give 2026 draft picks an opportunity to play alongside their new teammates ahead of the 2026-27 season, and give teams and fans a first look at their recent selections.

In addition to the 2026 class, Summer League is also important for members of the 2025 draft class. Following their rookie seasons, a few players who didn't play much in their debut campaign have a chance to show improvement to their game ahead of the second year of their careers.

Here are a few second-year players who would benefit from strong showings in Las Vegas.

Joan Beringer, Minnesota Timberwolves

As a rookie, Beringer appeared in 40 NBA games with three starts, averaging 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 66.3% from the field across 7.9 minutes per game.

On Jan. 17, the No. 17 overall pick tallied 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks while shooting 5-of-6 from the field in 23 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs. Beringer's best performance came in Minnesota's regular season finale against New Orleans, when the French big man tallied 24 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists and 7 blocks, shooting 9-of-12 from the field.

With the Timberwolves trading away Naz Reid and Julius Randle over the offseason, Beringer will likely be asked to step into a bigger role during the 2026-27 campaign.

Yang Hansen, Portland Trail Blazers

Hansen played 43 games and made one start as a rookie, tallying 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 31% from the field across 7 minutes per game.

The Chinese big man's best performance came on Nov. 18 against the Phoenix Suns, when Hansen finished with 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a block while shooting 4-of-7 from the field.

After being selected No. 16 overall in 2025, the 21-year-old wasn't able to get onto the court much in his first NBA season, and will need to show improvement to earn a role on a team that reached the playoffs in 2025-26.

Kasparas Jakučionis, Milwaukee Bucks

Jakučionis saw much more time on the court as a rookie than Beringer and Hansen, logging 53 appearances with 12 starts.

The former Illinois standout averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 42.9% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range in 17.8 minutes per game with Miami.

After being traded to Milwaukee as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal, the No. 20 pick in the 2025 class could get even more opportunity in his second season.

Khaman Maluach, Phoenix Suns

Maluach played 46 games and made one start for the Suns as a rookie, recording 3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 53.3% from the field in 8.9 minutes per game.

Towards the end of his first NBA season, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft started to earn more time on the court and showcase his skill set, including an 18-point, 14-rebound performance in the Suns' regular season finale against Oklahoma City.

The Duke product will need to build on a solid close to the 2025-26 campaign to earn time on the court for Phoenix and add depth to a team with playoff aspirations.