How Recent Trades Across the NBA Impact 2026 Rookie Class

Following the 2026 NBA Draft, the NBA news cycle hasn't slowed down.

A number of players have signed with new teams in free agency, and the league has seen multiple massive trades.

There could still be a few important players on the move, including Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, which would shake up the NBA even more before the start of the 2026-27 season.

Here's a look at how the first batch of trades have impacted 2026 NBA Draft picks.

After a solid 2025-26 campaign, Charlotte dealt LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns.

With Ball no longer operating as the Hornets' lead guard, Anderson should have plenty of opportunities with the ball in his hands as a rookie. Coby White will seemingly take over as Charlotte's starting point guard, but the No. 18 pick in the 2026 class is slotted to assume the lead ball-handler role for the team's second unit.

Trading Bridges opened a similar door for Steinbach, clearing up space in the Hornets' frontcourt. The No. 14 pick joins Moussa Diabaté, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Naz Reid in Charlotte's rotation.

Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

After a length saga, the Grizzlies traded Ja Morant to Portland in return for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

While Morant and Boozer play different positions and fill separate roles, Morant's departure means Memphis can focus its game plan on the No. 3 pick in the draft, running much of the team's offense through the rookie big man.

Brayden Burries & Nate Ament, Milwaukee Bucks

Prior to selecting Burries and Ament in the 2026 NBA Draft, Milwaukee sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami for multiple players and draft picks.

Similar to Morant leaving Memphis, the Bucks trading Antetokoumpo begins a new era for Milwaukee, which should give Burries and Ament plenty of opportunities to develop early in their careers.

Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz

On July 1, Charania reported that Utah was sending Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers in return for multiple unprotected first-round draft picks and additional pick swaps.

Kessler being dealt to Los Angeles takes away a defensive anchor and pick-and-roll partner for the No. 2 overall pick, but Utah still has multiple players who can fill similar roles in Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Keaton Wagler, LA Clippers

To close the month of June, the Clippers traded Kawhi Leonard to Toronto in return for multiple players and future draft picks.

Leonard's departure removes LA's primary offensive creator, which should grant Wagler ample opportunity to fill that role alongside Darius Garland.