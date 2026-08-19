Undrafted Rookie Inks Two-Way Deal with New Orleans Pelicans

After an eventful offseason, the start of the NBA's 2026-27 campaign is two months away.

Most teams have already assembled their rosters for the upcoming season, but some squads are still making additions ahead of training camp and the preseason.

The Houston Rockets recently signed reigning G League Rookie of the Year Sean Pedulla to a two-way deal, bolstering the team's backcourt.

Shortly after Pedulla was signed, the New Orleans Pelicans inked undrafted rookie Malik Dia to a two-way contract, according to a report from Shams Charania.

The New Orleans Pelicans are signing F Malik Dia to a two-way NBA deal, sources tell ESPN. Undrafted out of Ole Miss, Dia averaged 10 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Pelicans in summer league in July. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 18, 2026

Dia averaged 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as a senior at Mississippi, shooting 45.2% from the field and 27.5% from 3-point range before going undrafted in the 2026 class. The Pelicans' signee played at Vanderbilt as a freshman before spending a season at Belmont and finishing his college career with two years at Mississippi.

The signing comes after Dia played for the Pelicans' 2026 Summer League squad, where the undrafted rookie averaged 10 points, 5.8 rebounds and a steal per game while shooting 37.5% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc across five contests in Las Vegas.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, Dia is a solid young addition to the Pelicans' frontcourt rotation. The rookie big man may not see the floor much for New Orleans in his debut season, but should have the opportunity to showcase his talents for the Laketown Squadron, the Pelicans' G League affiliate.

Dia also has the potential to earn a few appearances for the New Orleans as a rookie. The Pelicans aren't expected to be in the mix to make the playoffs in 2027, and could explore the team's roster to see if there are young players worth keeping around for the long haul.

Additionally, if New Orleans deals with injuries in the frontcourt, Dia could see time as a depth piece in the NBA.

Hunter Dickinson, another undrafted free agent big man, played five games with the Pelicans in 2025-26, and Dia could follow a similar path.

On the same day that Charania reported Dia's signing, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that New Orleans has waived Dickinson. Alongside Dickinson, New Orleans also saw frontcourt pieces Kevon Looney and Josh Oduro depart from the team's roster over the offseason.

After the transactions, the Pelicans' frontcourt rotation now consists of DeAndre Jordan, Karlo Matkovic, Yves Missi, Derik Queen, Zion Williamson and Dia heading into the 2026-27 season.