Washington Rookie Bub Carrington Emerges as Bright Spot in Wizards Summer League
The Washington Wizards made three selections in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, landing Alex Sarr (No. 2), Bub Carrington (No. 14) and Kyshawn George (No. 24). Each has tremendous upside and the flashes have been there during NBA Summer League thus far, but Carrington has been the best and most consistent Wizards rookie.
Still 18 years old, the Pittsburgh product has averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. His production has been balanced from a scoring standpoint in all three of his games to this point, putting up 19, 18 and 20 points respectively.
The 6-foot-5 guard has been a fantastic facilitator and good on the boards as well. In his summer league debut, Carrington notched a near triple-double with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Both Sarr and George have struggled at times in Las Vegas, but Carrington has shined in nearly every aspect of the game. It’s still early, and much will change when these rookies play real NBA minutes in the upcoming season, but Carrington looks like an early favorite to land on an NBA All-Rookie team.
One of the youngest players in this draft with an incredibly high ceiling, it appears Carrington’s floor may be higher than initially expected. He has leveraged his positional size and length to his advantage on both ends of the floor. Through three NBA Summer League games, he’s been one of the best rookies in the league.
