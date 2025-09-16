Way-Too-Early 2026 NBA All-Rookie Team Predictions
As the 2025-26 NBA season appraoches, each rookie from this June's draft begins from a different starting point, both in terms of talent and opportunity. Ultimately, these two factors will be the biggest drivers of first-year success, and can already be evaluated to some degree given each player's pre-NBA showings and each team's roster situation.
The most successful rookie seasons will not only set the young players up for future success, but will also culminate in All-Rookie honors. In particular, these ten rookies have the best chance to earn a spot on both the first and second team.
First Team
Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks
Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs
Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards
Kasparas Jakucionis, Miami Heat
On the projected All-Rookie First Team, the most talented rookies earn likely spots. Flagg and Harper have been the top two prospects since the cycle first kicked off, and that speaks to their superior skill-set. Given Flagg's two-way capabilities that earned him the Wooden Award as college basketball's best player, and Harper's potent offensive package that supported his near-20 points per game scoring average at Rutgers, first team spots are theirs to lose.
To fill out the rest of the first team, fellow top-six picks Knueppel and Johnson bring a mix of sheer sharpshooting and projected responsibility that bodes well for their seaosn performance. They both should be able to experiment with their creation ability while being able to cash in on teammates' playmaking given their three-point ability.
Further, it's not uncommon to see later first-round picks on the first team as well, and Jakucionis sticks out as a leading candidate to be next in this lineage. He brings a well-rounded skill-set to a Heat team that has a track record of getting the most out its young talent.
Second Team
Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz
V.J. Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers
Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors
Walter Clayton Jr., Utah Jazz
Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs
On the projected All-Rookie Second Team, some of the class' other biggest talents make an appearence with Bailey and Edgecombe. Both of these players' potential is undeniable, but slower NBA translation and a lesser role than the other top picks may bump them to the second team.
Bailey's Utah teammate Clayton Jr. also has a good chance to make an appearance as the 22-year-old brings the sharpened backcourt skill-set that led Florida to a National Championship earlier this year. He's joined by defensive specialists Murray-Boyles and Bryant. They likely won't put up the flashiest stats, but should be able to make an all-around impact with their size, defensive energy and feel for the game.