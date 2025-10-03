Which 2024 Draft Picks Had the Most Difficult Defensive Matchups as Rookies?
Perimeter defense is one of the most important traits of a successful NBA team.
The last two champions, Oklahoma City and Boston, have had some of the best perimeter defensive units in recent memory. The Warriors dynasty was renowned for the shooting prowess of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, but Golden State also boasted an impressive defensive unit.
As a result, teams have invested more in improving on that end of the court in free agency and the NBA Draft. The Thunder, for example, traded Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso to fortify OKC's group.
It appears that a pair of players from the 2024 NBA Draft class have already proven their value as defenders during their first year in the league.
According to data from Sportradar, Stephon Castle and Jaylen Wells were each among the NBA's leaders in times matched up with the opposing team's No. 1 option while that player had the ball.
Sportradar's Todd Whitehead shared a graphic that depicts Castle at No. 7 with 1,717 matchups and Wells at No. 8 with 1,687.
Dyson Daniels, Christian Braun, Toumani Camara, Jaden McDaneils, Lu Dort and Mikal Bridges checked in ahead of the two rookies, while Keegan Murray and Andrew Nembhard rounded out the top 10.
Castle and Wells' impact as wing defenders is valuable for the Spurs and Grizzlies, especially as each team continues to hunt for a playoff berth in a competitive Western Conference.
In 2024-25, Castle averaged 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while Wells averaged 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game. While the two may not have eye-popping stats, each player's skill on defense is evident on the court.
Additionally, Castle and Wells both turned in significant contributions on offense.
Castle's impressive two-way ability landed the former Connecticut star 2025 Rookie of the Year honors, and with the addition of Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Spurs could continue to improve on defense.
Wells helped Memphis to a playoff appearance before an injury sidelined the All-Rookie honoree for the Grizzlies series against Oklahoma City. Victor Wembanyama's health concerns held him out for the second half of last season, derailing Castle and San Antonio's postseason hopes.
Wells, alongside Scotty Pippen Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey, could help form a solid defensive unit in Memphis, especially if Brandon Clarke can return to full health and Cedric Coward developes into a solid defender at the NBA level.
