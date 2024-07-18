NBA Summer League: Rookie Stat Leaders Through Wednesday
The main NBA Summer League event is underway in Las Vegas, as all 30 teams are competing with talent developing daily across the league. As this happens, rookies in this recent class of draftees are making their debuts and showcasing their upside.
From a statistical standpoint, which rookies have been the best in Las Vegas thus far?
Points: Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers)
Although his shooting efficiency hasn't been the best at times, Dalton Knecht has been able to generate points just as he did at the college level. Through two games in Las Vegas, he's averaging 22 points per game while shooting nearly 41% from beyond the arc. The Lakers will lean on Knecht to make a real impact this season, with NBA Summer League proving he's ready to do just that.
Rebounds: Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers)
A dominant rebounder, the 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan has been able to clean the glass for the entirety of his summer league showcase. He's pulled down 12.3 boards per contest, which leads all rookies by a large margin. When Clingan is on the floor, he is the biggest and most physically dominant player at all times, which gives the Blazers a huge edge.
Assists: Isaiah Stevens (Miami Heat)
He went undrafted, but Isaiah Stevens is shining in Las Vegas with the Miami Heat. His passing upside is one of the best in this class, which has been further proven through three games in Las Vegas. He may not play many minutes at the NBA level as a rookie, but he's making a real case for a two-way contract.
Blocks and Steals: Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers)
Not only is Clingan the best rebounding center among rookies this summer, but he's also been the most disruptive defensive player on the circuit. His 4.3 blocks -- along with 0.3 steals -- per game brings him to 4.6 stocks per contest thus far. If he's able to get anywhere close to that level of production in the regular season, we're talking about him being one of the best defenders in the league.
