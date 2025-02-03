10 Draft Picks Traded in Luka Doncic, De’Aaron Fox Deals
Late-Saturday night, handles were double-checks and gasps were had as Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers in a deal involving star center Anthony Davis.
It was the biggest and most shocking NBA trade in decades, and potentially in league history as the 25-year-old superstar was shipped off in essential secrecy to the league’s biggest market.
Less than 24 hours later, another blockbuster deal had materialized, though not as earth-shattering. The Spurs finally landed star guard De’Aaron Fox in a three-team deal with the Kings and Bulls. One that had been reported for weeks now, and was projected to happen sooner or later by various experts league-wide.
The deals are now pulsating throughout the NBA. The West is prepping for another decade-plus of Lakers contention with Doncic at the helm. While the Mavericks seems to have taken a step back, they still have win-now talent in Kyrie Irving and Davis, and could even upgrade further. The Kings added forward Zach LaVine and appear to be moving similarly to Dallas, and the Bulls and Jazz continue to position themselves to land top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.
All in all, 10 draft selections were traded across the league on Saturday and Sunday.
Interestingly, the Kings received the most selections, getting three firsts and three seconds for fox: a 2025 Hornets first, a 2027 Spurs first, a 3031 Timberwolves first, a 2025 Hornets second, a 2028 Nuggets second, and its 2028 second back.
The Jazz came in second, earning two seconds simply for facilitating the Doncic-Davis trade, one from the Clippers and one from the Mavericks.
The Bulls and Mavericks received one first round pick each. Chicago received their own 2025 first back from San Antonio, which was top-10 protected. The Mavericks grabbed an unprotected 2029 first from the Lakers, which is certain to be less valuable than previously thought with Doncic landing there.
As the deadline nears, there’s certain to be even more selections on the move.
