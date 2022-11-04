2023 NBA Draft: Oklahoma City Thunder Strategy

With unprecedented talents near the top, plenty of reliable versatility in the middle and steals waiting in the wings of the second round, the 2023 NBA Draft already looks to be another one for the books.

While Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson are the grand prizes, there’s plenty of talent teeming throughout.

Teams are always looking to

Here’s what the Oklahoma City Thunder could employ as their strategy for the 2023 NBA Draft:

The Range

Oklahoma City has several great pieces, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who looks to have taken a massive step forward, 2021 sixth overall pick Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren, who won’t see on-court action until the 2023 Draft class does.

But while the Thunder do feel further ahead of other rebuilding teams like Houston and Orlando, they don’t quite feel ready to make a Playoffs push. Most likely, general Manager Sam Presti is looking to add talent via the draft one last time before turning on the burners in the 2023-24 season.

Knowing that, Oklahoma City feels primed to land a pick ranging anywhere from fifth to around the tenth selections. Luckily for Presti, there’s plenty of talent to be had there.

The Need

Apparent from the last three to four years of drafts, Presti has a type.

Oklahoma City is dedicated to drafting lengthy, do-it-all players who can all space the floor, rebound, pass and especially switch defensively. Darius Bazley, Aleksej Pokusevski, Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren and Ousmane Dieng are telltale signs of Presti’s MO.

It’s doubtful he’s looking to draft outside of these few skills and ideals, but there should still be some opportunity to draft for fit within that.

The Prospects

Jarace Walker, Houston

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

Scouting Report

A 6-foot-8 bruiser with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Walker should be at the top of Oklahoma City’s list heading into Draft season. He’s got great positional height, would be an immensely physical presence alongside Chet Holmgren in the front court, and even has the passing chops to match Presti’s vision.

Walker should be a versatile defender, and while he won’t be a sharpshooter from range, he has the touch to improve down the line.

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Scouting Report

Another long, do-it-all forward, Miller probably fits Presti’s mold the most, but potentially won’t fit the team the best. There’s a ton of overlap in skillset’s between himself and the length that Presti has already sought after.

At 6-foot-9, he’s great with the ball in his hands, can score and defend at a moderate level, and loves the perimeter. He’s old for the draft class, but that could work in OKC’s favor as they’ll be looking to compete next season.

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Scouting Report

Likely the best passer in the class, if Oklahoma City is actually dedicated to have five complete players on the court, Black should be the first option.

At 6-foot-7, there’s shades of Giddey all over Black’s game. He has great vision, uses his length to his advantage and even has more projectable perimeter shooting than Giddey did/does. The only issues is how he fits with an already odd roster construction, and if he can make an impact off-ball.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.