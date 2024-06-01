2024 adidas Eurocamp: Day 1 Recap
The 17th annual adidas Eurocamp kicked off on Saturday, as many of the world's top basketball prospects came together in Treviso, Italy. Three games took place in the afternoon session, with more than two dozen players having the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of numerous NBA scouts and media.
Who were the standout performers from day one?
Nikola Bundalo
NBA scouts love to see players who are vocal on the court and lift their teammates up when on the bench. Bundalo not only had an impressive performance on day one — showing off his lefty stroke and positional size — but he was a clear alpha on the court and great vocal teammate.
Mouhamed Faye
There’s no question that Faye is still pretty raw, but the upside is certainly there. He showcased his athleticism and ability to finish around the rim on Saturday in a sold outing.
Bogoljub Markovic
The Serbian big looked fluid on the court in his opening day showing, as the 18-year-old looked like one of the more impressive players on the floor. As he continues to grow as a player, his ability to process the game and be a more primary option will be key.
Veniamin Abosi
When it comes to point of attack defenders, Abosi was one of the best to take the floor for any team on Saturday. He plays with a tremendous motor at 6-foot-6 on the perimeter and has the tools to make an impact at the highest level.
Aleksandar Gavalyugov
The ability to control the pace of a game in this type of setting is very difficult, but Gavalyugov did just that on Saturday. He’s a pure point guard out of NBA Global Academy who can run an highly productive offense.
Michael Ruzic
For a blossoming big at 6-foot-10, Ruzic has some really good foundational traits. The Croation prospect can make things happen on both ends of the floor and plays with ease.
Lincoln Cosby
One of the younger players at Eurocamp, Cosby is an Overtime Elite prospect who is shaping up to be one of the best players in his class. As a jumbo wing, he brings so much to the table and that was very clear on day one of the event.
Akai Fleming
At 6-foot-3, Fleming is yet another OTE prospect who looked great on Saturday. He has a unique blend of being smooth yet shifty, and showcased his touch throughout his opening contest.
Darryn Peterson
One of the best prospects at Eurocamp, Peterson is an effortless scorer. There’s no question he has what it takes to be an NBA player one day with his ability to get to his spots whenever he wants to and get a bucket.
Caleb Holt
Although he was injured on a fast break attempt at the rim, Holt played through the pain and put together one of the best defensive performances of day one. He’s extremely disruptive on that end, which was where he shined bright on Saturday even with a somewhat disappointing offensive performance.
One of the perks of attending Eurocamp is these prospects getting to spend time with adidas athletes. In the opening day of the event, several special guests made appearances, including Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat) and Vasilije Micic (Charlotte Hornets).
Both spent time with the camp participants throughout the day, as well as with the media to answer questions about their involvement with adidas and the event itself. It's obvious how much Eurocamp and other similar events mean to these European success stories, who now are making an impact at the NBA level.
The second day of adidas Eurocamp will begin on Sunday morning, as several new faces -- including 2024 NBA Draft prospect Nikola Djurisic -- will take the floor for the first time this weekend, along with others for the second time.