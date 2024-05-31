2024 NBA Draft: 93 Prospects Have Withdrawn From Early Entry List
With the 2024 NBA Draft less than a month away, the Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline was on Wednesday, as the pool of several hundred prospects was cut down. This was the final opportunity for those wanting to go back to play another season of college basketball to remove their names from this class and do so.
Who were the 93 prospects who removed their names from this draft class ahead of the May 29 deadline?
Achor Achor (Samford)
Chibuzo Agbo (Boise State)
Jonas Aidoo (Tennessee)
Michael Ajayi (Pepperdine)
Posh Alexander (Butler)
Adama Bal (Santa Clara)
Joe Bamisile (VCU)
Aziz Bandaogo (Cincinnati)
Brooks Barnhizer (Northwestern)
Jalen Blackmon (Stetson)
Roberts Blums (VEF Riga (Latvia))
Malik Bowman (Overtime Elite/Lusitania (Portugal))
Jaden Bradley (Arizona)
Trevon Brazile (Arkansas)
Koby Brea (Dayton)
Dion Brown (UMBC)
Nimari Burnett (Michigan)
Markus Burton (Notre Dame)
Lamont Butler (Jr. San Diego State)
Wesley Cardet (Jr. Chicago State)
Andrew Carr (Wake Forest)
Walter Clayton (Jr. Florida)
Nique Clifford (Colorado State)
Cedric Coward (Eastern Washington)
Somto Cyril (Overtime Elite)
DJ Davis (Butler)
Johnell Davis (Florida Atlantic)
Anthony Dell (Orso Campbell)
Malik Dia (Belmont)
Eric Dixon (Villanova)
Garwey Dual (Providence)
Xavier DuSell (Fresno State)
RJ Felton (East Carolina)
Frankie Fidler (Omaha)
Rasheer Fleming St Joseph (s)
Tyon Grant Foster Grand (Canyon)
Keyshawn Hall George (Mason)
Tyler Harris (Portland)
Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)
A J Hoggard Michigan (State)
Ben Humrichous (Evansville)
Chase Hunter (Clemson)
CJ Huntley Appalachian (State)
Andrej Jakimovski Washington (State)
Sion James (Tulane)
Meechie Johnson South (Carolina)
Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
Arthur Kaluma Kansas (State)
Alex Karaban (Connecticut)
Miles Kelly Georgia (Tech)
Chaz Lanier North (Florida)
Toibu Lawal (VCU)
Xaivian Lee (Princeton)
KJ Lewis (Arizona)
Kino Lilly Jr (Brown)
Caleb Love (Arizona)
Javian McCollum (Oklahoma)
Robert McCray V (Jacksonville)
Scotty Middleton Ohio (State)
Igor Milicic Jr (Charlotte)
Baba Miller Florida (State)
Jalon Moore (Oklahoma)
Shahid Muhammad Southern (Idaho)
Matthew Murrell (Mississippi)
Baye Ndongo Georgia (Tech)
Zarique Nutter Northern (Illinois)
Toby Okani (UIC)
Norchad Omier (Miami)
Ugonna Onyenso (Kentucky)
Great Osobor Utah (State)
Wooga Poplar (Miami)
Kasean Pryor South (Florida)
Will Richard (Florida)
Jordan Riley (Temple)
Jeremy Roach (Duke)
Jaxson Robinson (BYU)
Hunter Sallis Wake (Forest)
Payton Sandfort (Iowa)
Mark Sears (Alabama)
Max Shulga (VCU)
A J Staton McCray (Samford)
Jarin Stevenson (Alabama)
AJ Storr (Wisconsin)
Jahmyl Telfort (Butler)
Saint Thomas Northern (Colorado)
JT Toppin New (Mexico)
Yacine Toumi (Evansville)
Trey Townsend (Oakland)
Milos Uzan (Oklahoma)
Marques Warrick Northern (Kentucky)
Jamir Watkins Florida (State)
Amari Williams (Drexel)
Terrance Williams II (Michigan)
The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off with the first-round on June 26, followed by round two on June 27. While none of these prospects will be in the pool of prospects this time around, each will have the chance to increase their stock and enter the 2025 NBA Draft next summer.
