2024 NBA Draft Class Still Searching for No. 1-Level Talent

The 2024 NBA Draft class was advertised as one of the lesser in some time, without a true No. 1-level talent to lead the way.

At the time, plenty of experts thought one would emerge through the ’24 cycle or even once the class hit the association. Though through two full seasons, no single player has emerged as a true franchise cornerstone. Though there’s still plenty of time for players to entire that echelon.

Back in the midst of the cycle, players like Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher and more were looked at as solid pieces, though not necessarily capable of changing the direction of an organization. Follow-up picks Reed Sheppard and Stephon Castle were looked at similarly, and the depth throughout was murky.

Risacher, now a Maverick following an offseason deal, has proven to be the least productive top pick in some time, though no other player has gracefully taken that mantel. Sarr has produced relative to expectations with the Wizards, though he still remains additive, opposed to a genuine superstar.

To this point, Castle has likely been the best of the bunch. Selected at No. 4 by the Spurs, he won Rookie of the Year, then promptly got even better in Year 2, helping San Antonio to a Finals appearance alongside Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and more.

Castle’s blown expectations out of the water in two short years, most recently averaging 16.7 points, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Even still, he’s far away from top-tier production.

As of now, it’s likely to take some dramatic development for the ’24 class to land a cornerstone piece, though it’s nothing we haven’t seen before. Players like Sarr, Sheppard and even Risacher will be capable of adding to their game four or even five years into their career. Castle may only need a steady dose of on-ball reps. And players like Matas Buzelis, Zach Edey, Ajay Mitchell and more have already proven themselves impactful with room to grow.

Long-term, the No. 1 moniker means little for the class as a whole. While it didn't throw out heavy hitters such as Kyrie Irving, Cade Cunningham or Cooper Flagg, it still sent numerous talented prospects to the league. The role player depth is already filling out league-wide, and fresh starts and later development could still see the class round out solidly overall.

The 2026-27 NBA campaign kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 20.