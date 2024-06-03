2024 NBA Draft: Dylan Disu Could be a Worthy Selection in Second Round
Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu began his collegiate playing career at Vanderbilt, but the Austin native held onto his roots by bringing a framed Colt McCoy Longhorns jersey with him.
For Disu, Texas was his first choice coming out of Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, a suburb of Austin, but the former staff didn't offer him.
But for him, it seemed like fate. Even after playing for Vanderbilt for two seasons, including one where he led the Southeastern Conference in rebounding before an injury cut it short, he found his way back onto the campus at the University of Texas.
Upon joining his childhood dream team, he had struggles with injuries, and at first, had trouble discovering a true role. Though the consistency wasn't there at first, the flashes were abundant.
Fast forward to the 2023 NCAA Tournament, where Disu played the best basketball of his life up to that point. In an extremely tight win over a very good Penn State team, Disu scored 28 points on 14-for-20 shooting and grabbed 10 boards in one of the most impactful performances in the history of Texas basketball.
As hyperbolic as it sounds, it's true – this Round of 32 performance was one of the most significant in the fact that it helped Texas reach its first Sweet 16 in 15 seasons. They eventually made the Elite Eight before dropping a very close one to the Miami Hurricanes.
All of this is a long way of saying that Disu is a tough player, and one that doesn't fold under pressure. Given the mental aspect of his game, it's easy to picture the rest.
This past season, Disu averaged 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, including a blistering 45.6% from beyond the arc on 3.6 attempts per game.
Given his shooting percentage, as well as his size at 6-foot-9, 225 pounds, Disu projects as a stretch big at the NBA level. The three-point percentage is backed up by the 76% he shoots at the free-throw line, and his 3.2 attempts per game show he was decent at drawing contact.
The size and shooting are check marks for Disu to play the four spot – the question for him will be if he can match with more athletic forwards on the defensive side, as his offensive role is obvious.
Disu is a player that will likely either go in the last 10 picks or be one of the first un-drafted free agents to sign with a team. Regardless, he has a pro career ahead of him.
